ClearSky Health selects Kenosha as site for new medical rehabilitation hospital

ClearSky Health, a rehabilitative healthcare provider, has announced it has selected the City of Kenosha for the location of a new 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospital.

A specific location has not yet been announced by the organization, which currently owns and operates five hospitals in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico, with plans to open new facilities in Arizona, Kansas and additional Texas locations.

The hospital plans to provide specialized, rehabilitative care to about 650 patients annually who are living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis or other medically-complex conditions such as COVID-19.

“We’re pleased to have helped ClearSky Health’s leadership during their due diligence process,” said Heather Wesling Grosz, vice president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

“We were able to gather information and facilitate community connections to determine if an investment in our market was feasible. The hospital will be a welcome addition to our community.”

Mayor John Antaramian said he was looking forward to the opportunity to work with ClearSky on a development proposal.