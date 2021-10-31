ClearSky Health selects Kenosha as site for new medical rehabilitation hospital

ClearSky Health, a rehabilitative healthcare provider, has announced it has selected the City of Kenosha for the location of a new 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospital.
A specific location has not yet been announced by the organization, which currently owns and operates five hospitals in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico, with plans to open new facilities in Arizona, Kansas and additional Texas locations.
The hospital plans to provide specialized, rehabilitative care to about 650 patients annually who are living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis or other medically-complex conditions such as COVID-19.
“We’re pleased to have helped ClearSky Health’s leadership during their due diligence process,” said Heather Wesling Grosz, vice president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.
“We were able to gather information and facilitate community connections to determine if an investment in our market was feasible. The hospital will be a welcome addition to our community.”
Mayor John Antaramian said he was looking forward to the opportunity to work with ClearSky on a development proposal.
“As always we are looking for developments that are going to be beneficial to the community. This looks like that will be one of those. This could be very positive and we’re looking forward to working the hospital as we move forward,” he said.
ClearSky said its proposed Kenosha hospital will differ from other rehabilitative settings since medical rehabilitation hospitals are required to:
Be licensed and accredited;
Use an interdisciplinary team approach to care;
Have a physician with specialized training in rehabilitation supervise medical services;
Provide rehabilitative nursing 24/7;
Offer patients therapy for a minimum of 15 hours a week.
A planned new 40,000-square-foot building will feature all private rooms, a rehabilitative gym with specialized equipment, a dining room with a dedicated chef and food service staff and an activity of daily living space to allow patients to receive therapy in rooms that emulate home conditions. Patients will interact and set individual goals with an interdisciplinary team that includes a physician; rehabilitation nurses; physical, occupational, and speech therapists; case managers; respiratory therapists; dietitians; and other healthcare professionals.
“Our highly trained team, specialized equipment, dedicated facility and integrative approach set us apart,” said Darby Brockette, CEO of ClearSky Health. “We go above and beyond normal service expectations to provide patients with optimum outcomes for their recoveries.”
Brockette cited the hospital’s comprehensive stroke rehabilitation program as an example. The program includes a review of 228 evidence-based recommendations from the American Stroke Association. Nursing and therapy personnel who are specifically educated in stroke rehabilitation techniques and modalities review every recommendation and apply the ones that fit the individual needs of each patient.
“The program’s depth and knowledge allow us to provide the highest standards of care to patients, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt to new research and evidence as it occurs,” Brockette said.
Members of the healthcare team will work with patients after discharge to ensure they receive needed resources to reach the highest levels of independence and success during their recoveries,” Brockette said.
Groundbreaking for the hospital in Kenosha is planned for spring 2022, with an opening scheduled for spring 2023.
