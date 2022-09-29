ClearSky Health to locate new 39-bed medical rehabilitation hospital at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital; ER Department nears closure

ClearSky Health, a rehabilitative healthcare provider, announced plans Thursday to locate a new 39-bed medical rehabilitation hospital within the Palmer Tower of Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.

The moves comes as the final emergency room patient services were being phased out of the Downtown hospital on Thursday. The ER Department will be closed effective at midnight Friday evening, Sept. 30.

Earlier this month, Froedtert South announced its plans to convert the site’s emergency department into a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The hospital’s inpatient services and emergency department services are being moved to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St.

In Thursday's announcement, ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Kenosha will provide specialized rehabilitative care to about 650 patients annually who are recovering from or living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or other medically-complex conditions like COVID-19.

“We’re leasing the top three floors of Palmer Tower from Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, which will provide us with about 40,000 square feet to create ClearSky Kenosha,” saod Darby Brockette, CEO of ClearSky Health. “By utilizing this existing space, we’ll be more efficient in our development efforts and will be able to bring services quickly to the community by spring 2023.”

Brockette said that, although ClearSky Kenosha will be located within the Froedtert South facility, it will exist as a separate hospital. It will meet all the requirements of a medical rehabilitation hospital, including being licensed and accredited; having a physician with specialized training in rehabilitation supervise medical services; providing rehabilitative nursing 24/7; and offering patients therapy for a minimum of 15 hours a week.

The hospital will feature all private rooms, a rehabilitative gym with specialized equipment, a dining room for patients and visitors, and an activity of daily living space to allow patients to receive therapy in rooms that emulate home conditions.

Patients will interact and set individual goals with an interdisciplinary team that includes a physician; rehabilitation nurses; physical, occupational, and speech therapists; case managers; respiratory therapists; dietitians; and other healthcare professionals.

“We’re pleased that ClearSky Health decided upon Froedtert Kenosha Hospital for its new hospital site,” says Ric Schmidt, Froedtert South’s president. “We’re happy to help expedite the expansion of specialized healthcare services in the area by providing a location that’s easily accessible and convenient to patients and families throughout the community.”

ClearSky Health owns and operates five hospitals in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico, with 10 more in planning stages across the nation in Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Ohio, and additional Texas locations.

The Downtown hospital plans announced by Froedert South include converting underutilized spaces into inpatient and outpatient mental health and inpatient rehabilitation services, among other projects.