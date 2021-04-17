Clerk of Court Rebecca Matoska-Mentink announces candidacy for Kenosha County Executive in 2022

Matoska-Mentink began her career with Kenosha County in 1998 with the Child Support Agency. She accepted the position as office manager of the District Attorney's Office in 2003, prior to being elected to the position of clerk of circuit court in 2007.

She received a bachelor's in history from UW-Parkside, a paralegal certification from Carthage College, and a masters of science in management from Cardinal Stritch University. Prior to joining Kenosha County Government, she worked as a paralegal at Sfasciotti and Associates, was admissions secretary at Kenosha Hospital and Medical Center, and was an auditor at a hotel.

Matoska-Mentink has a long involvement in local non-profit organizations and in the community. Her board service includes: Hope Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs; Kenosha Achievement Center; Gateway Technical College; Wisconsin Clerks of Court Association; the Wisconsin Child Support Enforcement Association; and the Pleasant Prairie Police and Fire Commission. She also serves on the Susan B. Anthony-Women of Influence Awards Committee, the Wisconsin Counties Association CAP Team, and the Shalom Center Golf Outing Committee.

She has also been recognized as the Boys & Girls Club Volunteer of the Year and the DARE Distinguished Patron of the Year.