Clerk to couples: Before saying 'I do' schedule a marriage license appointment

Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin is urging people getting married this year to make it a priority to schedule an appointment for a marriage license application.

The County Clerk’s Office reopened for in-person services along with other Kenosha County offices early in July, but — to promote social distancing — appointments are required for many services, including marriage licenses.

“September and October are popular wedding months and appointments are filling up fast,” Bachochin said. “It’s important to make sure you get yours scheduled in time for the license to be issued for your wedding.”

Wisconsin’s waiting period must be considered when scheduling an appointment, Bachochin added. Applicants must apply no more than 35 days and no fewer than seven days before the wedding.

“Many couples have waited until the last minute and are having difficulty because the office appointments are already filled,” Bachochin said.

Bachochin said applicants must have a wedding date and officiant when they schedule an appointment to receive a license.