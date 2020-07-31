You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clerk to couples: Before saying 'I do' schedule a marriage license appointment
View Comments

Clerk to couples: Before saying 'I do' schedule a marriage license appointment

{{featured_button_text}}
Kenosha County logo

Kenosha County logo

Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin is urging people getting married this year to make it a priority to schedule an appointment for a marriage license application.

The County Clerk’s Office reopened for in-person services along with other Kenosha County offices early in July, but — to promote social distancing — appointments are required for many services, including marriage licenses.

“September and October are popular wedding months and appointments are filling up fast,” Bachochin said. “It’s important to make sure you get yours scheduled in time for the license to be issued for your wedding.”

Wisconsin’s waiting period must be considered when scheduling an appointment, Bachochin added. Applicants must apply no more than 35 days and no fewer than seven days before the wedding.

“Many couples have waited until the last minute and are having difficulty because the office appointments are already filled,” Bachochin said.

Bachochin said applicants must have a wedding date and officiant when they schedule an appointment to receive a license.

Appointments may be scheduled using the online Kenosha County Appointment Scheduler at https://kenoshacounty.timetap.com/#/ or by calling the County Clerk’s Office at 262-653-2552.

There are currently no walk-in services available at the County Clerk’s Office; all services are by appointment only.

More information about the County Clerk’s Office and the services it provides is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/137/County-Clerk.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Evictions in Wisconsin During COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics