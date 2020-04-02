Clerks busy with absentee ballots, preparing for spring election during health crisis

Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said she has received many calls and emails about the time it is taking for people to receive their absentee ballots.

“With such a high influx in requests it seems to have been taking longer than the usual week,” Bachochin said. “I believe the mail is taking a bit longer than usual. All the clerks are working as diligently as they can to get these out to the voters.”

Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official, said if someone has requested an absentee ballot via mail but it did not arrive or they did not return it, that person can still decide to vote at the polls on Election Day.

Many municipalities are also setting up secure drop boxes and drive-up lanes for dropping off absentee ballots.

Bachochin recommends delivering absentee ballots to one of the white drop boxes outside of the municipal building on Eighth Avenue, near the west visitor parking lot and near the west entrance.

All municipalities taking precautions

Clerks throughout the county said they will take precautions recommended by the WEC on Tuesday to protect the public.