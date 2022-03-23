Climate activists announce more local programs for national March Forth to Earth Day effort

Local activists for climate change have announced a slate of programs for the coming weeks.

The group, part of a national effort called March Forth to Earth Day, has held noon rallies on Fridays at Civic Center Park since March 4 to call attention to the need to protect our air and water and the environment in general.

The Friday events so far have been well-attended, despite the weather, noted local organizer Marieta Huff.

“On March 4 we had cold weather, but 18 people showed up and others stopped by to talk to us, and we were all enthusiastic,” Huff said.

The group has continued its effort to raise environmental awareness, even in really cold temperatures, Huff said. In the event of rain, they will meet indoors at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 5410 Sheridan Rd.

In the coming weeks, events and programs include a family day rally at the park, an Earth Day celebration at Gateway Technical College and an invitation to faith leaders to march to the Municipal Building in support of climate change.

“The goal is to give people the option of thinking about alternative and renewable energy sources,” Huff said. “We also need to realize the damage oil does to the environment. We can’t do without it, but we need to put money into researching alternative sources.”

For more information about March Forth to Earth Day and events throughout the state, visit facebook.com/marchforthtoearthdayproject.

March Forth to Earth Day Schedule of Events

All events are to be held Fridays at noon at Civic Center Park, unless otherwise specified. In the event of rain, sessions will be held at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 5410 Sheridan Rd.

March 25

Invitation to faith leaders and congregations to march to the Kenosha Building, 625 52nd St.

April 1

Program to be announced.

April 8

Elected officials and candidates invited to comment on climate change at Civic Center Park.

April 9

Exhibit booth at Eco-Science Fair, Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.

April 15

Screening of the film “Kiss the Ground,” with discussion at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 5410 Sheridan Rd., followed by a rally at the park. Film screening begins at 10:30 a.m.

April 22

Earth Day family-friendly celebration and recycling/repurposing event, Civic Center Park.

April 23

Celebrate Earth Day, Gateway Technical College, Kenosha, and EV car show at north side Festival Foods, 6000 31st St., Somers.

