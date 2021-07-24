Close call to NBA title motivates Tremper graduate David Crewe Jr. even more as Phoenix Suns head trainer

For 2004 Tremper graduate David Crewe Jr., the work never stops and the passion never wanes.
Just days after his current employer — the NBA’s Phoenix Suns — fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, the next goal for the team’s director of medical services and head trainer is clear.
And that’s to do everything he and his staff can do to help get the Suns to the same level as the Bucks, who won their first championship in 50 years with a Game 6 victory at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.
Crewe hasn’t had much time to even take a breath, since there’s now a shortened offseason to prepare for. That’s already included helping Suns superstar Devin Booker transition quickly to the Olympics in Tokyo, which begin for Team USA on Sunday.
While Crewe, who now has two seasons under his belt with the Suns, and the rest of the organization didn’t quite reach the pinnacle of the NBA, that doesn’t mean the last several months and the deep playoff run to within two wins of a title didn’t leave them with everlasting memories.
“Obviously, it was a successful season,” Crewe said by telephone Friday from his home in Arizona. “It was one that, I think internally, we all knew we were capable of. I think we surprised some people, obviously, but we’ve been building it for a while, ever since I got here.
David Crewe Jr.
Crewe
“It was fun to be part of it. It was motivating just to be around people who were that professional and locked in mentally and physically. We prepared every day. I think we all knew we had something special in-house. It kind of motivates you and inspires you to want to rise to the occasion. It was fun from that end.”
Crewe’s career has taken him through two professional leagues. He had a three-year stint with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, followed by tenures with the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves (2013-18) and the Memphis Grizzlies (2018-19).
But it was this recently concluded season where the motivation and drive that has gotten him to this point in his career took an extra step, he said.
“It was really motivating,” said Crewe, who attended UW-La Crosse and California University of Pennsylvania after graduating from Tremper High School. “I’ve told my folks, I’ve told friends, that this year was probably the most motivating for me internally. I felt like I wanted to rise to the occasion.
“You didn’t want to be the one to let anybody down. You wanted to be the one to help push and make sure we were leaving no stone unturned, so to speak.”
Facing the challenge
In last year’s shortened season, which concluded in the bubble in Orlando, Fla., because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Suns posted a 34-39 record to finish 10th in the Western Conference. That made the team’s 51-21 record and first-place finish atop the standings this season a bit of a surprise.
But it didn’t change the way Crewe and his staff approached their task, other than they were well-aware of the added strain the extended season would take on the players as Phoenix made its way through the playoffs and into the Finals against Milwaukee.
“You start looking at what we need to do to sustain this into the end of July,” Crewe said. “What do we need to do to prepare them for a longer stint? How do we make them more robust?
“My main goal is to make that feel like they’re prepared for anything. For a lot of the guys on our team, our staff included, it was kind of unchartered territory. A lot of us had never been to the Finals and experienced that, so you’re kind of going into the unknown and trying to make sure you’re preparing yourselves and everybody else as best you can for what is a long, long postseason.”
And even though the 2020-21 season now is in the books, it’s not like there’s a significant amount of time before the league gets back at it.
In fact, NBA training camps begin in almost exactly two months, so there’s plenty to be done before the journey starts all over again.
But don’t think for a second Crewe isn’t relishing that next challenge.
“It’s a really good problem to have,” he said. “If you had told me last year that this (shortened offseason) would be an issue, I would take it with open arms. It’s something we’ve been discussing throughout the postseason, planning and preparing.
“We have a plan in place. It’s geared around a little bit of re-centering yourself, refocusing and reflecting on what we’ve done and what we need to work on.”
Leading the way
Working with superstars and legends comes with the territory when your employer is a professional sports team, so that’s nothing new for Crewe.
But with the Suns, he has the opportunity to not only interact and work with one budding star in Booker, but a future Hall of Famer and league legend in Chris Paul.
And when it comes to the head coach Monty Williams, Crewe says there aren’t enough adjectives available to describe what he’s meant to not only the team, but to Crewe himself.
“Monty is one of the best human beings you’ll ever come into contact with,” Crewe said. “I think that speaks loudly to our organization to identify him as our leader. He honestly brings out the best in every person he comes into contact with.
“He makes you want to be a better trainer, be a better person, a better son, father, or whatever you might be. He makes you want to bring out the best in yourself and everybody around you. He cares about everybody on a personal level, which pretty much resonates throughout our building on a daily basis.”
Williams, who like Crewe joined the organization for the 2019-20 season, has that “fatherly figure” personality that meshes well, especially with such a young team like the Suns, Crewe said.
And the coach, who turns 50 in October, can relate to everyone in the organization on many levels, including how to deal with tragedy after the death of his wife in 2016 in an automobile accident.
“He does a great job of being a coach, but also being more than a coach,” Crewe said. “He’s just the true embodiment of what you think of when you think of a head coach. He’s a teacher, but also a confidant, someone you can talk to about anything, not just basketball.
“Obviously, there has been more than basketball in his life and these young men’s lives. There’s more to it. A lot of times, the basketball part comes easy. That’s the stuff they don’t have to worry about. But he’s done a great job. It’s awesome to work for him.”
Just minutes after his team lost to the Bucks, Williams was seen in the Milwaukee locker room offering his congratulations to the squad.
And moments like that are just who he is, Crewe said.
“What you see in his video clips or his postgame press conferences is all genuine,” he said. “It’s not for show. It’s not a schtick. It’s who he is. He’s meant a lot to me and my development as a man. I love working for him.”
Two stars
Paul, a likely Hall of Famer with a storied career that began in 2005 and has spanned five different organizations, fits the bill as a true legend in every sense of the word, Crewe said.
“Chris is a true pro,” he said. “You don’t have the resume he has without being that way. He pushes you, and he really wants to bring out the best in everybody, and he always shows an appreciation for everybody involved. He’s a class act.”
And Paul, who has a longstanding relationship with Williams, is an extension of the coach both on and off the floor, Crewe added.
“He’s a class act,” Crewe said. “I think there’s a reason why he and Monty have such a great relationship. They’re saying the same thing every day. When a guy like that walks into your facility, you feel comfortable with him.
“He’s genuine. He brings a ton of experience and a ton of true grit to our facility. His actions are louder than his words. You can feel a difference with him. He’s been great. ... It’s kind of surreal to work with him. He’s going to be one of the best point guards to ever do it. I’ve worked with other greats before, but it’s been special.”
At the other end of the spectrum — but maybe with a similar end-point — is Booker, who won’t turn 25 until October but has emerged as one of the game’s top players since he was drafted in 2015 with the 13th overall pick.
Booker, who will be an Olympic teammate with Bucks stars Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, hasn’t reached that level by accident, Crewe said.
“Devin is a pro, just like everybody else on our team,” Crewe said. “He puts in all the work he needs to prepare himself the best he can. He works around the clock on everything, on his body, on his skill set.
“The fact that he’s going right into the Olympics speaks loudly to who he is. Some guys may have bailed in the last minute, saying, ‘I’m just beat up, I’m tired, I don’t want to do it.’ But he wants to do it. He wants to represent the country, show the world how good he is, and he wants to represent our team and our city. He’s a class act through and through.”
What Booker did in the Finals against Milwaukee — becoming the third player in history to have back-to-back 40-point games en route to averaging 27.3 points per game — could be just the beginning for him, Crewe said.
“The world got to see it a little bit in the Finals,” he said. “He’s going to hit his ceiling and break through it, to be honest.”
And speaking of ceilings, Crewe reiterated what he’s felt since the Finals ended.
There’s no time to dwell, only time to look ahead.
“I think when you get as close as we did, I think it really motivates guys and makes them want to get right back to work,” Crewe said. “To be so close and fall short is motivating in itself.
“I know for me, I had a little period of, ‘Man, I wish that could have been us,’ but then I wanted to get right back into it. I’m sure the players feel even stronger about that.”