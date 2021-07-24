Close call to NBA title motivates Tremper graduate David Crewe Jr. even more as Phoenix Suns head trainer

But it didn’t change the way Crewe and his staff approached their task, other than they were well-aware of the added strain the extended season would take on the players as Phoenix made its way through the playoffs and into the Finals against Milwaukee.

“You start looking at what we need to do to sustain this into the end of July,” Crewe said. “What do we need to do to prepare them for a longer stint? How do we make them more robust?

“My main goal is to make that feel like they’re prepared for anything. For a lot of the guys on our team, our staff included, it was kind of unchartered territory. A lot of us had never been to the Finals and experienced that, so you’re kind of going into the unknown and trying to make sure you’re preparing yourselves and everybody else as best you can for what is a long, long postseason.”

And even though the 2020-21 season now is in the books, it’s not like there’s a significant amount of time before the league gets back at it.

In fact, NBA training camps begin in almost exactly two months, so there’s plenty to be done before the journey starts all over again.

But don’t think for a second Crewe isn’t relishing that next challenge.