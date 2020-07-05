Closign out the 2019-20 school year: McKinley Elementary

Our new PTO board was up and running providing fun activities for our families such as fundraisers like Popcorn Friday, a student favorite. Throughout the year the PTO has supported the McKinley staff with customized cookie treats, lunch at conferences and thoughtful poems from the students that were porch dropped to the teachers in May during Teacher Appreciation Week. This was a huge surprise that filled the hearts of all McKinley teachers.

It has been 15 weeks since we have been together. The McKinley staff has worked hard to reach out to all our families to ensure they are safe, have groceries and learning materials.

Our educational system was not prepared for online learning but the McKinley staff has stepped up to the challenge.

We have worked hard to create a system that is accessible to all and relatively easy to use for families. Our staff has learned each day how to make it a little more user friendly, engaging and fun.

Every classroom meets 1-3 times a week as a class and also has additional sessions for small group lessons. Several teachers have created or purchased learning tools and have dropped them off at their students porches.