Closing ouf the 2019-20 school year: Stocker Elementary

At Stocker Elementary, we have missed smiles on the faces of our students and families as they arrived on foot, by car, and by bus each morning. We have missed joyful hugs and “good morning’s” that filled our halls and began our days with such hope.
We have missed classrooms full of energy and questions as we learned from one another. We have missed face-to-face conversations with students, families, and colleagues that reminded us just how much we all need each other.
We have missed our families—teaming with us, side-by-side, to support their childrens’ growth.
We have missed our staff—dedicating their hearts, minds, and energy to each of our students.
We have missed our early education students who reminded us that play is essential..
We have missed our kindergarten students who reminded us that nothing can stop you when you are excited about what you’re learning.
We have missed our first-grade students who reminded us how much we can grow in such a short amount of time.
We have missed our second-grade students who reminded us that believing in yourself will help you move mountains.
We have missed our third-grade students who reminded us that life is even better when you dig deeper to understand why things are the way that they are.
We have missed our fourth-grade students who reminded us to look out for one another and to be the change we want to see in the world.
And, it is with sadness for time lost mixed with excitement for their futures, that we have missed our fifth-grade students. In less than a year, we were witnessing young people evolving into young adults, and we want to honor the fact that we learned so much from them as they were learning with us.
With this in mind, we reached out to our fifth-grade students to share their memories of Stocker in their own words. Our fifth-grade students would like you to know that they are grateful for and will remember…
“Special events like News at Stocker and Black History Bee”
“Kindness and support”
“Many friends and great teachers”
“Teachers’ hugs and caring”
“Being nervous when I started, meeting new friends, and even one person who I thought was an enemy becoming a friend.”
“My journey began here”
“People who have motivated me”
“Teachers preparing me for 6th grade”
“Stocker taught me: ‘when in doubt, hang out!’.”
“I will miss my friends.”
“I learned many things at Stocker like doing harder math equations, writing more paragraphs, and making stories more interesting.”
“I will miss Stocker and my teachers.”
“I grew to be a bigger and better person.”
“Education is important for my future.”
We continue to miss all of our Stocker Sharks, and we’re grateful for the online learning opportunities that have allowed all of us to come together in ways we never imagined we would have to.
Even though we can’t be together in the same room at this time, we know that our shared love for learning, helping each other, and growing from this experience will continue to keep us #StockerStrong!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.