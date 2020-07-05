Closing out the 2019-20 school yeaer: Jeffery Elementary

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeffery Elementary school strives to be more than just an educational institution. Our vision is to consistently be a top performing elementary school that is regularly recognized for community service and our kind, cooperative, and supportive atmosphere.

There is more to education than the core subjects. Our entire staff work hard to build community within the school as well as outside of the school.

Every year, Jeffery starts its school year with an assembly to welcome the kindergarten students to the family. The fifth-grade students form a bridge that they all walk under as everyone is cheering. This is an encouraging event for all involved and helps build that kind, cooperative and supportive atmosphere.

This year, we hosted a Community Day that consisted of several community vehicles lining our parking lot and students being able to visit with them.

The students LOVED interacting with the community workers and getting to climb into their vehicles and hear about their jobs. We had very positive feedback from the community agencies that were able to attend as well as the students, parents and staff.