Closing out the 2019-20 school yeaer: Jeffery Elementary

Jeffery Elementary school strives to be more than just an educational institution. Our vision is to consistently be a top performing elementary school that is regularly recognized for community service and our kind, cooperative, and supportive atmosphere.
There is more to education than the core subjects. Our entire staff work hard to build community within the school as well as outside of the school.
Every year, Jeffery starts its school year with an assembly to welcome the kindergarten students to the family. The fifth-grade students form a bridge that they all walk under as everyone is cheering. This is an encouraging event for all involved and helps build that kind, cooperative and supportive atmosphere.
This year, we hosted a Community Day that consisted of several community vehicles lining our parking lot and students being able to visit with them.
The students LOVED interacting with the community workers and getting to climb into their vehicles and hear about their jobs. We had very positive feedback from the community agencies that were able to attend as well as the students, parents and staff.
Another tradition that Jeffery holds is to host a Veteran’s Day Assembly. We invite veterans from the community to come and be honored and to also visit with the students. Every veteran leaves with a pile of hand written notes from students thanking them for their service. This is a humbling and enriching experience for all involved.
Jeffery Elementary has a group of students that join a Leadership Group. Every year, they choose a service project and help advertise it to students and families. This past year it was a sock drive, and those socks were donated to the Urban Outreach Center. Other projects in the past included personal care items and food drives. Everything that is collected is given back to the community.
In the past two years, we have started a Graduation Walk. Jeffery alumni come back in their cap and gown to walk the halls of Jeffery amidst cheers from students and teachers.
It’s an opportunity for our elementary students to see where they are headed. The graduates stay and chat with former teachers and the students and it’s a very uplifting experience.
At the end of the year, the fifth graders are sent off in a similar fashion that we welcome the kindergarten students. Every student helps form two lines and our fifth-grade students walk through everyone—getting cheers, high fives and congratulations from students and staff.
Many parents attend and get to see the teachers their children have had through the years. It’s a very emotional and exciting event.
Jeffery Elementary school wouldn’t be what it is without the PTO (Parent Teacher Organization). The members strive to support the staff at Jeffery and are great at rallying support from other parents.
Whether it’s little gifts during Teacher Appreciation, purchasing of technology or curriculum or reimbursing for classroom supplies, they are there to help make Jeffery successful.
