Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Bradford High School

Always steer yourself towards positivity, doing things the right way, and towards helping others. Knowing what you value and what you stand for in the world will bring enduring happiness.

For some, there will be some pleasant memories from this. Many of us have learned about the importance of connecting with people that we care about; maybe even getting closer to family than ever before. We’ve all found new ways to reach out and connect; which makes us appreciate what we have lost and, in some cases, mourn that which we cannot get back.

But, never doubt, we will be back together again: family, friends, and coworkers. And when we are together once more, remember to enjoy that moment and appreciate being a Bradford family together.

To our Seniors…your class has been through a lot—that cannot be argued—but today we choose to celebrate you and where you are headed. You are a tough group of young men and women. And even though you are going through trying times, your experience has built a resilience and strength that can help you achieve the most audacious dreams in the future.

You each have chances to build significant lives – so build your foundation to become a stronger individual through challenge. We, as your teachers, are proud of you and we want you to know it.