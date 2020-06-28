Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Bradford High School

To our Bradford students,
Now that the decision has been made to close Wisconsin schools for the rest of the year, we — your school staff — thought it would be appropriate to reach out to you — our students — to put some POSITIVE closure on the 2019-20 school year.
The past few months have left us all with unforgettable memories of a world that tried to come closer together while staying at least six feet apart. Staying positive during this situation has been difficult for many, but staying positive has become a necessity to make it through the days as they blend together.
Having a positive attitude is one of the keys to living a rich and meaningful life. We hope that you are all finding joy in some of the small things that are happening around you during difficult days.
You really can’t appreciate the great times of your life, unless you also appreciate the low times. A lot of you may look back at this time as a “lost time.” However, you truly will learn a great deal from this situation, your lives will move forward, and you’ll be stronger for it in the end.
Shakespeare is said to have done some of his greatest work while under quarantine. While not everyone wants to be the greatest playwright ever, hopefully, you’ve taken this pause in your life to absorb what’s really important to you, to think about where you’re going and what you want your life to look like.
Always steer yourself towards positivity, doing things the right way, and towards helping others. Knowing what you value and what you stand for in the world will bring enduring happiness.
For some, there will be some pleasant memories from this. Many of us have learned about the importance of connecting with people that we care about; maybe even getting closer to family than ever before. We’ve all found new ways to reach out and connect; which makes us appreciate what we have lost and, in some cases, mourn that which we cannot get back.
But, never doubt, we will be back together again: family, friends, and coworkers. And when we are together once more, remember to enjoy that moment and appreciate being a Bradford family together.
To our Seniors…your class has been through a lot—that cannot be argued—but today we choose to celebrate you and where you are headed. You are a tough group of young men and women. And even though you are going through trying times, your experience has built a resilience and strength that can help you achieve the most audacious dreams in the future.
You each have chances to build significant lives – so build your foundation to become a stronger individual through challenge. We, as your teachers, are proud of you and we want you to know it.
And never forget the people who support you – your parents, friends, teachers, school leaders, support staff, and the people of Kenosha. We will always challenge you to be the best you that you can be. It’s true, you can be the difference to make this world a better place for everyone.
And finally, know that you are and always will be the heartbeat of Bradford. Never forget that there is only One Side – North Side!
And if you haven’t seen our video message to you: https://youtu.be/n7iCX7fUHJI
With much love,
Your Bradford Staff
Indian Trial Graduation 5.jpg
TREMPER GRADUATION
TREMPER GRADUATION
TREMPER GRADUATION
TREMPER GRADUATION
TREMPER GRADUATION
TREMPER GRADUATION
TREMPER GRADUATION
TREMPER GRADUATION
TREMPER GRADUATION
TREMPER GRADUATION
HARBORSIDE GRADUATION
HARBORSIDE GRADUATION
HARBORSIDE GRADUATION
HARBORSIDE GRADUATION
HARBORSIDE GRADUATION
HARBORSIDE GRADUATION
HARBORSIDE GRADUATION
HARBORSIDE GRADUATION
HARBORSIDE GRADUATION
HARBORSIDE GRADUATION
HARBORSIDE GRADUATION
Bradford grads
Bradford
All smiles
A proud grad
All smiles at Bradford
Way to go
Ready for students
Congrats Class of 2020
A milestone
Ready for Bradford grads
Indian Trail Graduation 4.jpg
Indian Trail Graduation 3.jpg
Indian Trail Traduation 2.jpg
Indian Trail Graduation 1.jpg
Tremper graduation
Bradford Car Parade
Bradford Car Parade
Bradford Car Parade
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.