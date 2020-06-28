Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Brompton School

The Brompton School staff, parents and students had a phenomenal school year.
As a Franklin Covey, Leader in Me School, our staff and students focused on increasing student leadership and service learning. Every student in the school held at least one leadership role.
Our art teacher, Mrs. Angela Last-Konicki, wrote and directed a play that was performed in early March, involving more than 110 Brompton students. This meant that many of the older students took leadership roles assisting younger students with their parts in the play, as well as building the stage props.
The Student Council led schoolwide activities involving every student, such as the Halloween candy sale for Operation Shoebox, Souper Bowl Food Drive for Salvation Army, and Penny Wars for Women’s and Children’s Horizons.
The Brompton Interact Club, our youth Rotary Club, organized a Stuff the Bus Food Drive for the Shalom Center that was held at Pick ‘N Save in November. Their efforts resulted in a donation of 1,364 pounds of food. They also worked with community members to build Free Little Libraries for 10 elementary schools, affording children access to free books to read when schools and libraries are closed.
Our fifth- through eighth-grade students were Bundle Buddies, helping every Kindergarten and first grade student pack up at the end of the day and then walking with them to meet their parents in the pick up line.
Middle school students took over leadership roles, giving tours to families entering the lottery, making morning and afternoon announcements, and sharing Mission Moments over the intercom, which focus on students their age who are making contributions in their communities.
Eighth-grade students volunteered to be Transition Coaches. They met weekly with sixth-grade students. The Coaches helped the sixth-grade students adjust to the expectations of a middle school student.
This helped our students to be more independent and much more successful as they navigated middle school. The middle school students traveled to Feed My Starving Children in Illinois and helped pack meals for families living in Jamaica.
The Brompton students had a very successful academic year, grew in their leadership skills and helped serve their community. It was a shorter year than planned, but they accomplished a lot in a short amount of time.
The Brompton Community Partnership Executive Board, a group of hard-working Brompton mothers, planned many memorable events for the families, facilitated the most successful Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser and continued to support families during the Stay at Home Order. Our families also celebrated Halloween with Fall Fest, our most attended event of the year, held Restaurant Nights to support the school’s Clubs and Organizations such as Art Club, BEES Club, Archery and Girl Scouts.
They planned a few movie nights where our students and parents were able to come to school on a Friday night in comfortable clothes and watch a newly released movie with each other, enjoying concessions.
During the pandemic, our BCP Board members provided gifts to the teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week, all delivered to each teacher’s house, as well as sent a virtual thank you to each teacher from the students in their class. The BCP Executive Board is supporting the Kindergarten and 8th grade graduates, but that is a surprise yet to come.
The Brompton School staff, parents and students continued to work hard academically, even virtually. We celebrated our continued success on our School Report card and are working hard to keep our students engaged so they will be prepared to work at the same level when school begins in September.
The Brompton community is filled with dedicated staff, parents and students. We are preparing for Fall as a group and long for the day we can be together again in person. Until then, we stay connected in creative ways.
Suzanne Lowen serves as the principal of Brompton School.
