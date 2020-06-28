Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Brompton School

They planned a few movie nights where our students and parents were able to come to school on a Friday night in comfortable clothes and watch a newly released movie with each other, enjoying concessions.

During the pandemic, our BCP Board members provided gifts to the teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week, all delivered to each teacher’s house, as well as sent a virtual thank you to each teacher from the students in their class. The BCP Executive Board is supporting the Kindergarten and 8th grade graduates, but that is a surprise yet to come.

The Brompton School staff, parents and students continued to work hard academically, even virtually. We celebrated our continued success on our School Report card and are working hard to keep our students engaged so they will be prepared to work at the same level when school begins in September.

The Brompton community is filled with dedicated staff, parents and students. We are preparing for Fall as a group and long for the day we can be together again in person. Until then, we stay connected in creative ways.

Suzanne Lowen serves as the principal of Brompton School.

