Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Curtis Strange Elementary

Up until March 13, our school had been running business as usual. What was business as usual at Curtis Strange?

Prior to the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, we had embarked on a journey that had been painstakingly charted out. Teams of teachers and support staff perfected a plan that would ignite passion in all of our learners. We were motivated and ready to begin our expedition.

When school began, navigation as planned, students thrived and grew as learners and community members every day. There are so many wonderful things to highlight about our 6 ½ months together, here are several:

All of these amazing things occurred prior to THAT second week in March. Then the school closures came, but our journey did not end there. Rather, our journey turned into an expedition. An expedition so BIG, it was not possible to tackle alone or in isolated groups.

This is where I applaud and celebrate the depth of communication between my staff, students, families and the community. Everyone rallied together to focus, not on the things that we don’t have, but the things we do and that is a VERY strong community.