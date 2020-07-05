Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Curtis Strange Elementary

Up until March 13, our school had been running business as usual. What was business as usual at Curtis Strange?
Prior to the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, we had embarked on a journey that had been painstakingly charted out. Teams of teachers and support staff perfected a plan that would ignite passion in all of our learners. We were motivated and ready to begin our expedition.
When school began, navigation as planned, students thrived and grew as learners and community members every day. There are so many wonderful things to highlight about our 6 ½ months together, here are several:
All of these amazing things occurred prior to THAT second week in March. Then the school closures came, but our journey did not end there. Rather, our journey turned into an expedition. An expedition so BIG, it was not possible to tackle alone or in isolated groups.
This is where I applaud and celebrate the depth of communication between my staff, students, families and the community. Everyone rallied together to focus, not on the things that we don’t have, but the things we do and that is a VERY strong community.
All families were given Chromebooks, practice packets and their school supplies to ensure that they had every possible resource to be successful at home. My staff and I saw that time, and now, as a time for innovation and discovery.
The product that our staff created for our students through our website was ingeniously and promptly put together, as not to leave our students empty handed at home.
Since the beginning, our staff has regularly communicated with our students and families. Not only ensuring that our students are still learning, but that they are safe. Making sure they have necessities to get through these unprecedented times is very important.
Daily video chats, although uncomfortable and new at first, have ended up being a blessing in disguise. They provide a platform for security and connection that is much needed for everyone’s emotional well-being.
We continue to assure our students and families that we are hopeful. We believe what we are bringing them is enough and they are enough. As far as the Fall goes, then again we will face unknown territory, but with the certainty that our vision is always clear.
Our worth will not be determined by high stakes testing (at least not this year), but by our preparedness, grit and compassion, which will be reflected in our students’ success and happiness.
Jonathan Bar-Din is Curtis Strange Elementary principal
