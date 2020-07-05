Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Grewenow Elementary

There was strong reason to believe we would earn that distinction for a sixth year with the local mid-year student assessment results showing the greatest gains seen from fall to winter in years. In fact, it was the first time since 2014-15 that students in grades 2—5 increased both their benchmark and growth proficiency percentages in reading and math on the Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) assessments during the fall-winter interval.

Furthermore, kindergarten teachers were reporting the highest quality student writing they had ever seen and seeking ways to push students beyond their typical end of year targets. It leads one wonder what the new Bridges math (K-5) and Units of Study phonics (K-2) curricula, coupled with educator focus on the impact of classroom practices, might have led to during the winter-spring interval which is the time period Grewenow students typically make the most academic gains during the school year.

In March, Grewenow also began a program reboot to teach what it means for students to show the “Dragon Way” with morning meetings (team building), grade level kindness projects, and a set of core lessons designed to build a school-wide common language for expected behavior.