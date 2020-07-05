Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Grewenow Elementary

“Left with unfinished business and just getting started.” With the sudden closure of the building in March, it’s hard to think about the 2019-20 school year at Grewenow Elementary School as anything but a cliffhanger.
The school’s renewed focus this year—to ensure all students demonstrate increased levels of literacy across all content areas through problem solving, teamwork and integrity—certainly had all signs pointing in the right direction.
It began in October, when our school was awarded a $15,000 KaBoom! grant to complete a community playground build in June 2020. GFTC, the Grewenow Family & Teacher Community (our PTO), was leading the charge to raise the fund difference, and after a successful, second annual, Family Formal dinner and dance, the organization was closing in on build day.
Instead, plans are now pushed to the fall (depending on the circumstances surrounding COVID-19) leaving new opportunities for socialization and play to wait.
In February, Grewenow was named a Title I School of Recognition by Wisconsin’s Department of Instruction for the “Beating the Odds” for the fifth consecutive year. This distinction again ranked the school in the top 25% of high-poverty schools in the state with above-average student achievement in reading and math compared to schools similar in grade configuration and demographics.
There was strong reason to believe we would earn that distinction for a sixth year with the local mid-year student assessment results showing the greatest gains seen from fall to winter in years. In fact, it was the first time since 2014-15 that students in grades 2—5 increased both their benchmark and growth proficiency percentages in reading and math on the Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) assessments during the fall-winter interval.
Furthermore, kindergarten teachers were reporting the highest quality student writing they had ever seen and seeking ways to push students beyond their typical end of year targets. It leads one wonder what the new Bridges math (K-5) and Units of Study phonics (K-2) curricula, coupled with educator focus on the impact of classroom practices, might have led to during the winter-spring interval which is the time period Grewenow students typically make the most academic gains during the school year.
In March, Grewenow also began a program reboot to teach what it means for students to show the “Dragon Way” with morning meetings (team building), grade level kindness projects, and a set of core lessons designed to build a school-wide common language for expected behavior.
The first of these lessons centered on showing a “readiness to learn” à la Mona Lisa: mouth closed, hands in your lap, and eyes focused on the speaker. Only the yet-to-be-determined future will show the impact those initiatives will have on the school’s culture and student-student relationships.
Finishing this spring, we will not be able to replace the experiences students missed in the classroom, the field trips to the zoo (grade 1), Madison (grade 4), Phantom Ranch (grade 5), nor Sports Day, but we are excited knowing that when we return to Grewenow, greatness awaits. We will build the new playground, students will become better learners and leaders, and there will be many opportunities to show peers kindness and care.
We wish our families a most enjoyable summer, a deep appreciation for time with those they love, and a satisfaction knowing Grewenow is great and growing. To the entire school community: Pledge to do your best, be here and ready (wherever you are these days), be responsible, respectful, and safe, and you’ll show the “Dragon Way.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.