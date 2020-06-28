Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Harborside Academy

In 2007, Harborside Academy opened its doors in Kenosha with the help of a state charter school grant and funding provided by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
The school was designed to incorporate the Expeditionary Learning model, which was founded over 25 years ago through the graduate education program at Harvard University in Cambridge Massachusetts. This model was formed using the core practices of Outward Bound, and it’s founder Kurt Hahn.
Over the short life of this school, change has been the norm. We have switched buildings, added a middle school and learned to embrace sharing our school with the amazing people at Reuther. However, during these times of change, there have also been many things that remained consistent.
One important example of this consistency can be found in the character traits that were established by the students who attended Harborside when it was founded in 2007. Those traits defined a core foundation of values that describe what students at Harborside should look like and sound like.
Our founding students asked Harborside classmates to be respectful, trustworthy, cooperative and more. In 2013, a group of nearly 30 of those original graduates returned and made the decision to add tenacity to the list of traits that still hang within the walls of the school.
In Kurt Hahn’s time, he showed tenacity by standing up and speaking out against Hitler in Germany during the start of WWII. Things are different today, but we continue to face trials in our lives and the challenges of our time.
Our students, parents, staff, and entire community are no different. Together we face challenges of social justice issues, graduation requirements, social media pressures, mental health issues, ACT testing, college acceptance, and now COVID-19 and virtual learning.
Students of Harborside Academy, you know well the famous words of Kurt Hahn, “There is more in us than we know. If we can be made to see it, perhaps for the rest of our lives we will be unwilling to settle for less.”
Adversity brings about the circumstance that allows us all to see what kind of potential we truly carry within ourselves. It isn’t fun, and the loss we feel is painful beyond measure, but the words of those who graduated before you remind us all to stay strong. They ask that we show great character in tough times, and that we all find that inner grit that it takes to excel even during the hardest of days.
Harborside class of 2020, you are a unique mix of kind souls, brilliant minds, humorous wit, and incredible compassion. Over the years, you have experienced many positive joys within your crews, the adventures of intensive electives, the sense of accomplishment that comes from true service to others, and the challenge of rigorous academic classes.
We have also shared the disappointment of lost celebrations, lost seasons, and together we have shared the incredible pain of tragedy.
Our goodbye with you has been cut short, but the memories of our years together remain. We could not be more proud of the young men and women you all have become.
In the end, Harborside Academy is a small part of the overall Kenosha community. The truth is, we are all in this together. It is not the easiest of times, but it is our time.
Please listen to one another and embrace the dreams of our youth so that we may strive together for a better tomorrow. For there is more in us, than we know. And if we can be made to see it, perhaps for the rest of our lives we will be unwilling to settle for less.
