Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Harborside Academy

In 2007, Harborside Academy opened its doors in Kenosha with the help of a state charter school grant and funding provided by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The school was designed to incorporate the Expeditionary Learning model, which was founded over 25 years ago through the graduate education program at Harvard University in Cambridge Massachusetts. This model was formed using the core practices of Outward Bound, and it’s founder Kurt Hahn.

Over the short life of this school, change has been the norm. We have switched buildings, added a middle school and learned to embrace sharing our school with the amazing people at Reuther. However, during these times of change, there have also been many things that remained consistent.

One important example of this consistency can be found in the character traits that were established by the students who attended Harborside when it was founded in 2007. Those traits defined a core foundation of values that describe what students at Harborside should look like and sound like.

Our founding students asked Harborside classmates to be respectful, trustworthy, cooperative and more. In 2013, a group of nearly 30 of those original graduates returned and made the decision to add tenacity to the list of traits that still hang within the walls of the school.