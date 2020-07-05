Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Hillcrest School

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hillcrest School is an alternative school that services annually between 75-120 of the most disengaged, misunderstood, challenged, and traumatized students from Kenosha Unified School District’s over 21,000-student body. These same students are also the most resilient students in KUSD.

Our students and families are going through a lot of adversity and challenging situations; it is easy for a school and staff to become as negative as what the students bring with them and what the families are going through.

Through lots of work and togetherness, our mindset and our practices help our students and staff to create and support an environment where students and staff feel safe and cared for and thrive.

Instead of saying don’t do this or that, we say what’s going on and how can I help? Once the student’s problem is solved, and the student is de-escalated, we work on making them better at presenting their challenge and making things right.

Our staff are trained in Trauma Informed Care, Changing Mindset, PBIS, RtI, Collaborative Coaching, Non-Violent Crisis Intervention, Autism Foundation/Strategies, Strengths Finder, ALICE, Prime for Life, 7 Challenges, Girls Circle, Gang Diversion, Self-Care, Mindfulness, Mentoring Program, Why Try and more.