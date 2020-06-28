Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Jefferson Elementary

Never has this been more evident in the Jefferson Community than during recent months. Our quickly changing world has tested all of us, forcing us to call upon the character that lies within, and rise above these new challenges.
As a community — parents, students, and staff — we continued to come together in support of our students, and ensure the continued wellness of all.
As we reflect back on our school year, there are many areas to be proud of.
The growth of our youngest students in 4K and 5K. We have watched them grow and flourish during these earliest days of their educational career.
Our first-grade students grew into quite the young scholars this year, while our second- and third-grade students truly took on a much more independent role in their learning.
Our fourth-grade students proudly started to emerge as some of the “big kids” in the school, and took on leadership roles with our younger students.
Of course, we are exceptionally proud of our fifth-grade students, and how they have represented our school community during their final year at Jefferson. We are crushed that circumstances don’t allow us to celebrate this milestone with you and your families in person.
On behalf of the staff at Jefferson, thank you for continuing to place your trust in us. We have truly missed our students, and are disappointed that we will not be able to celebrate the end-of-year successes with our students in the style we have become accustomed to.
Life is filled with many unique paths, with unexpected twists and turns along the way. How we handle these unplanned twists and circumstances speaks volumes about our character. No one could have predicted in September that this year would end in the way it has.
We look forward to the time we can all be together again, to celebrate the life, learning, and positive character that is the Jefferson School Community.
