Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Jefferson Elementary

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are Jefferson CREW, not passengers!

Never has this been more evident in the Jefferson Community than during recent months. Our quickly changing world has tested all of us, forcing us to call upon the character that lies within, and rise above these new challenges.

As a community — parents, students, and staff — we continued to come together in support of our students, and ensure the continued wellness of all.

As we reflect back on our school year, there are many areas to be proud of.

The growth of our youngest students in 4K and 5K. We have watched them grow and flourish during these earliest days of their educational career.

Our first-grade students grew into quite the young scholars this year, while our second- and third-grade students truly took on a much more independent role in their learning.

Our fourth-grade students proudly started to emerge as some of the “big kids” in the school, and took on leadership roles with our younger students.