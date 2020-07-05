Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Kenosha eSchool

You will be the activists who create a kinder world for those who need it most. You will be the artists and athletes whose work inspires healing and compassion. You will become the military and civil leaders who know that conflict is not the first and only response. And you will be the doctors, nurses, and scientists whose discoveries and care will keep this from ever happening again.

When historians and academics look back on times like these, we call them “interesting,” and often read past the stories that make history worth studying. We believe deeply that when the historians and students of tomorrow look back on June 2020, and read about you, they will call this time “different,” “a turning point,” “hopeful.” I believe that they will look back at you and judge your generation as a generation of “fighters,” “changemakers,” and “innovators.”

Right now, in the middle of what seems like a world turned upside-down, you may not feel like a fighter, or a changemaker, or an innovator. But we promise you that there will be moments – not just far away in your future, but maybe in a few months or weeks, or even today – when you will find that quiet light in yourself.