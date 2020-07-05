Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Kenosha eSchool

We know that a graduation in this strange and difficult world is not just a treasured moment of normalcy, it is a hard-won honor.
We truly wish that we could be delivering these thoughts to you face-to-face, whether you are one of our 13 eSchool graduates or one of the many hundreds of graduates from schools across the district who completed courses in eSchool over your high school career.
Perhaps even more important, though, than the image of all of you in cap and gown, is the image we see when we think about the extraordinary people you are becoming – part of a generation that cares deeply about the injustices it sees and refuses to ignore the call of conscience when urged to act.
You are a generation now equipped with the passion and tenacity you will need for the rest of your lives. As you move forward into this new chapter, this new beginning, you will be further equipped with the knowledge, skills, and resources that will help you to make the vibrant world you dream of a reality.
Not “in spite of,” but because of the challenges you faced this year, you will be courageous and resilient leaders of a better future. You will be the tech gurus who make learning more accessible to vulnerable communities around the world and realize the true power of social media. You will be the CEOs who erase inequality, focusing on people instead of profit.
You will be the activists who create a kinder world for those who need it most. You will be the artists and athletes whose work inspires healing and compassion. You will become the military and civil leaders who know that conflict is not the first and only response. And you will be the doctors, nurses, and scientists whose discoveries and care will keep this from ever happening again.
When historians and academics look back on times like these, we call them “interesting,” and often read past the stories that make history worth studying. We believe deeply that when the historians and students of tomorrow look back on June 2020, and read about you, they will call this time “different,” “a turning point,” “hopeful.” I believe that they will look back at you and judge your generation as a generation of “fighters,” “changemakers,” and “innovators.”
Right now, in the middle of what seems like a world turned upside-down, you may not feel like a fighter, or a changemaker, or an innovator. But we promise you that there will be moments – not just far away in your future, but maybe in a few months or weeks, or even today – when you will find that quiet light in yourself.
You will see your own strength and what a wonder you are. At that moment, you will feel more like your phenomenal self than you ever have in your whole life. Hold on to that feeling, fighters. Never change.
We wish we could have told you this face-to-face. We wish we could hug all of you and tell you how proud of you we are. Every teacher, whether at eSchool or another KUSD school, is proud of you. As you go forth, remember you are stronger than you could ever conceive of and the world will be a better place for the path you will blaze in it.
And now, Mayor Antamaranian, Superintendent Savaglio-Jarvis, distinguished board, faculty and staff of Kenosha Unified School District, family, and friends: it is our great honor to present to the City of Kenosha the Kenosha eSchool Class of 2020.
Lily Stasik serves as an English teacher at Kenosha eSchool.
