Closing out the 2019-20 school year: McKinley Elementary

“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.”—Eleanor Roosevelt
The students and staff at McKinley began our 2019-2020 school year excited to be back together, ready to learn, learning routines and working together in new classroom communities.
Teachers have been working hard this year on the implementation of the recently adopted Bridges math curriculum. Additionally, we have maintained continuous efforts to help students improve their writing ability by strengthening our writing workshop model.
Monthly we met to conduct a schoolwide Morning Meeting. Monthly we focused on a character trait such as kindness, perseverance and empathy. Each meeting consisted of a greeting, share, activity and message.
Morning Meetings following this routine are held daily within each classroom, but it is always great to come together as a full school to build our community.
The Readers Are Leaders program is in its fifth year at McKinley. Our tutors are some of the greatest human beings on the earth and are so much more than a tutor. In addition to committing to reading with students several times a week, they become role models for our students. They are incredibly generous and have donated snacks, groceries, winter coats, school supplies, books and so much more. We are so incredibly grateful for their willingness to serve at McKinley School.
Our new PTO board was up and running providing fun activities for our families such as fundraisers like Popcorn Friday, a student favorite. Throughout the year the PTO has supported the McKinley staff with customized cookie treats, lunch at conferences and thoughtful poems from the students that were porch dropped to the teachers in May during Teacher Appreciation Week. This was a huge surprise that filled the hearts of all McKinley teachers.
It has been 15 weeks since we have been together. The McKinley staff has worked hard to reach out to all our families to ensure they are safe, have groceries and learning materials.
Our educational system was not prepared for online learning but the McKinley staff has stepped up to the challenge.
We have worked hard to create a system that is accessible to all and relatively easy to use for families. Our staff has learned each day how to make it a little more user friendly, engaging and fun.
Every classroom meets 1-3 times a week as a class and also has additional sessions for small group lessons. Several teachers have created or purchased learning tools and have dropped them off at their students porches.
It is safe to say no one ever imagined that we would be away from each other for so long. The fact that we are ending our school year without hugs and high fives is difficult to wrap our heads around.
We are truly grateful to work with such hard-working, loving people and McKinley Elementary. We say so long for now to our 4K-4th grade. We say goodbye and good luck to our 5th graders who are heading to middle school.
We want to say a special goodbye to two tremendous women who will be retiring from McKinley Elementary this year — Janine Spaulding our speech therapist and Vickie Hessefort our head secretary.
They have both spent many years in our district and worked at other schools. However, most of their careers have been at McKinley. They will both be missed by staff, students and families. Their contributions are to the moon and back to the children and the operations of our school. May they both enjoy a healthy and peaceful retirement.
