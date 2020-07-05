Closing out the 2019=20 school year: Pleasant Prairie Elementary

It was a year filled with incredible school-wide, character driven, accomplishments for Pleasant Prairie Elementary.
We started out with everyone recommitting to “The Pleasant Prairie Way.” By also starting out with the popular “NED Show” we were encouraged to “Never give up,” “Encourage others,” and “Do our best.” This set the stage for an incredible year at PPE!
We continued with a Friday Focus on a specific character trait each month. There is no doubt that these weekly lessons along with the monthly focus assisted with a school record for the most Character Awards and Certificates given in any school year since 2008!
We continued to look for opportunities to “live” these lessons through opportunities to give back to our community. Our yearly “Giving Tree” in December brought much needed winter supplies for families in need.
A crafty project enjoyed by everyone brought 1,400 seasonal decorations to the surrounding community before Winter Break to brighten up their offices. When we returned, we were happy to partner with Sherrer Construction to bring the first Buddy Bench to KUSD, which will be installed and hopefully used soon.
With a school community member battling cancer, we decided to do what we could and our families pulled together once again for a penny drive, raising nearly $4,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Our yearly “Stock the Shalom Center Slimetastic Challenge” with five other elementary schools brought in hundreds of much needed supplies for the Shalom Center. As the winning team with Nash and Stocker, we have earned a “Slime Assembly,” TBD.
Another great day this March came when we invited the community in as guest readers for Dr. Seuss Read Across America Day. It was hard to tell who had more fun, the guests or the students!
Soon after that staff and students sprang into action with online learning, doing things we never dreamed education would be in our lifetime. Although we would never return to the school building, staff organized a parade to let our students know we missed them terribly and to encourage them to get online to continue learning.
After the parade, our online learning community blossomed and our school community has stood strong.
We are sad that some final goodbyes will be virtual for three staff members- Mrs. Hauke, Mrs. Huck and Mrs. Pulera. We wish them the very best in their retirements.
To our 108 Pleasant Prairie fifth-grade “Characters,” your journey through our character lessons has come to an end. We hope you go on to show the world what you know about Hope from Kindergarten,
Courage as a 1st grader and Compassion as a 2nd grader. The Self Discipline you learned in 3rd grade and Integrity to do the right thing in 4th grade. Finally, the Work Ethic you learned in 5th grade will take you far, along with the Respect, Responsibility and Citizenship you learned all along the way. Best wishes in Middle School and don’t forget to visit us!
Pleasant Prairie Elementary always finishes strong, we never coast to the end of each year and we certainly never count down the days until we leave. We celebrate every day as our building capstone reads, “Let the Spark of Learning Glow.” There is never an end to learning—just a new chapter.
It’s not what we say, it’s what we DO, and will always be “The Pleasant Prairie Way.” Have a wonderful, safe summer and we can’t wait to see you again!
