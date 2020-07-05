Closing out the 2019=20 school year: Pleasant Prairie Elementary

Our yearly “Stock the Shalom Center Slimetastic Challenge” with five other elementary schools brought in hundreds of much needed supplies for the Shalom Center. As the winning team with Nash and Stocker, we have earned a “Slime Assembly,” TBD.

Another great day this March came when we invited the community in as guest readers for Dr. Seuss Read Across America Day. It was hard to tell who had more fun, the guests or the students!

Soon after that staff and students sprang into action with online learning, doing things we never dreamed education would be in our lifetime. Although we would never return to the school building, staff organized a parade to let our students know we missed them terribly and to encourage them to get online to continue learning.

After the parade, our online learning community blossomed and our school community has stood strong.

We are sad that some final goodbyes will be virtual for three staff members- Mrs. Hauke, Mrs. Huck and Mrs. Pulera. We wish them the very best in their retirements.

To our 108 Pleasant Prairie fifth-grade “Characters,” your journey through our character lessons has come to an end. We hope you go on to show the world what you know about Hope from Kindergarten,