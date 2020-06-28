Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Prairie Lane Elementary

Another tradition that the entire student body participates in yearly is the Veteran’s Day program. From infancy, it has grown from initially being broadcast over the school’s intercom system to the present time where the tribute takes place in a fully packed gym with a large contingency of Veterans being honored on the stage.

Each year, the guests are brought to tears by the voices of children singing in honor of their service and sacrifice. Students decorate the entire gym with one of a kind artwork and poems, which are collected at the conclusion of the program and delivered to Lovell Health Care Center at Naval Station Great Lakes. You can bet that the patients enjoy the gifts from the Prairie Lane students each year. The children are just doing what they do best – spreading joy.

Students spreading joy in various ways at Prairie Lane is an “all the time” project. Annually, third-grade students tend to the school’s Giving Garden. When first built, some said that the garden would be beds of weeds. Instead, with coordination from third-grade teacher Kim Hailer, the garden spreads hope with each group of students who care for it.