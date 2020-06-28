Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Prairie Lane Elementary

As we close out the 2019-20 school year, there is no doubt that it feels different.
This is a year to be remembered for many reasons. It seems naturally human to default to all of the things our students didn’t get to experience this year. Beyond the obvious, a face-to-face education that would have ended in June instead of March, our students missed out on their favorite field day activities, the end of the year picnic, yearbook signing, and our annual 5th grade recognition ceremony. These traditions will be greatly missed by students this year.
However, it would be a huge oversight to leave out all of the great things students were able to do during the 2109-20 school year. The traditions that took place are just as important as those that did not.
Our fifth-grade students participated in the school’s intramural program. This program has survived the ravages of time. Children enthusiastically look forward to being a part of this program as they advance to fifth grade. With former staff member Milt Dean having just completed his 48th year at the helm, it’s ample proof of the consistency which abounds in the building. What keeps him coming back year after year? The students who look forward to each Tuesday after school to have fun with their friends.
Another tradition that the entire student body participates in yearly is the Veteran’s Day program. From infancy, it has grown from initially being broadcast over the school’s intercom system to the present time where the tribute takes place in a fully packed gym with a large contingency of Veterans being honored on the stage.
Each year, the guests are brought to tears by the voices of children singing in honor of their service and sacrifice. Students decorate the entire gym with one of a kind artwork and poems, which are collected at the conclusion of the program and delivered to Lovell Health Care Center at Naval Station Great Lakes. You can bet that the patients enjoy the gifts from the Prairie Lane students each year. The children are just doing what they do best – spreading joy.
Students spreading joy in various ways at Prairie Lane is an “all the time” project. Annually, third-grade students tend to the school’s Giving Garden. When first built, some said that the garden would be beds of weeds. Instead, with coordination from third-grade teacher Kim Hailer, the garden spreads hope with each group of students who care for it.
Students experience giving from their hearts by planting, tending, and harvesting the garden. The fruits (and vegetables) of their labor is donated to the Shalom Center. Students learn about all facets of gardening, including garden design and plant care. These students have also participated in creating and presenting their garden project to the Youth as Resources board in an attempt to be awarded funds to support the garden. While the group of students is different each year, the passion remains evident as this project has been awarded a grant for the last four years. That is no small feat for a group of nine year olds.
Everything that happens at Prairie Lane is due to a few behaviors – collaboration, passion, hope, kindness and generosity. It comes from the students, staff, families and community all working together toward one common focus - our kids.
Camille Schroeder is principal of Prairie Lane Elementary School.
