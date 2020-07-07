Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Reuther Central High School

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a perfect world, perhaps there would not be a need for a place like Reuther Central High School. But, as we have certainly learned over the last few weeks, the world is not perfect. Reuther is an essential piece of the Kenosha Unified School District and the community at large. What makes Reuther so special? Reuther is a small community of caring adults and students who want to make changes for the better while reigniting their passion for learning.

Reuther is a unique school because we provide a systematic approach to engaging students by first capturing their hearts. Reuther is “home” for many students. Our students are successful and attend school at Reuther because they are loved, appreciated, and understood from the moment they walk in the door. These past few months have made it very clear to us that our students and staff need to be engaged with one another. A school is just a building without its staff and students. And while we are grateful for our ability to provide technology and access to education from afar, distance learning is no match to being present at school. We miss our students!