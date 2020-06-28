Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Riverview School

Despite the unexpected, there is so much to celebrate in the 2019-2020 school year.
Academically, Riverview was honored to place in the Top 20 of Wisconsin schools by earning “Significantly Exceeds Expectations” on our state report card. This acknowledgement is a reflection of the instructional ability of our teachers and the hard work of our students. Student achievement is about more than test scores, but we are proud that we are helping students of all abilities reach higher levels.
As a whole school we have been focusing on strengthening our PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) system and our students’ social-emotional well-being, which we hope has provided tools to apply to all aspects of their lives.
We held several assemblies and buddy room activities focusing on our Words of the Month. Pictured is a moment from our assembly in December where all students participated in a short gratitude meditation they can to teach, learn, and support during this time of uncertainty.
Our extended community has also been extremely generous; Advia Credit Union donated $1,000 toward our meal distribution, customers at Scully’s Diner donated to provide 15 of our families with chicken dinners, and a GoFundMe was started by a Riverview family with proceeds helping to supplement materials for classrooms.
Perhaps it was said best by Junior High teacher Renee Wojtkiewicz, who was brought to tears the first time she met with her students via Google Meet, “teaching is a job that thrives on relationships and communication... for the teachers as much as the students.”
The entire staff misses our students and cannot wait until we are able to be together again!
Danielle Dunham is dean of students at Riverview School.
