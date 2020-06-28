Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Riverview School

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the unexpected, there is so much to celebrate in the 2019-2020 school year.

Academically, Riverview was honored to place in the Top 20 of Wisconsin schools by earning “Significantly Exceeds Expectations” on our state report card. This acknowledgement is a reflection of the instructional ability of our teachers and the hard work of our students. Student achievement is about more than test scores, but we are proud that we are helping students of all abilities reach higher levels.

As a whole school we have been focusing on strengthening our PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) system and our students’ social-emotional well-being, which we hope has provided tools to apply to all aspects of their lives.

We held several assemblies and buddy room activities focusing on our Words of the Month. Pictured is a moment from our assembly in December where all students participated in a short gratitude meditation they can to teach, learn, and support during this time of uncertainty.