Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Somers Elementary

Our Somers community of learners reflect on many achievements, experiences, and connections as we wrap up the school year.

While we miss our traditional school life, we have found silver linings during this time away from each other. Through virtual experiences, our staff had the opportunity to grow professionally by learning and utilizing digital tools to plan lessons and communicate with families, students and as a team.

Virtual learning brought our students closer together in unique ways. We got a glimpse into each other’s lives and connected in new ways. We met each other’s pets, shared our homes, and brought along our “Flat Teachers” as we went about our days.

We took virtual field trips, went on scavenger hunts and virtually picnicked together.

We stayed connected to learning and more importantly to each other because that is what makes us a community.

