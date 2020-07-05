Closing out the 2019-20 school year: St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Despite social distancing and health restrictions, SJCA creatively and safely came together to celebrate important milestones, honor SJCA traditions and applaud student achievements. Through technology and careful planning, SJCA was able to provide its school families with many special moments, including All School Masses, a Lower Campus parade, the weekly Rosary, a beautiful outdoor May Crowning, an 8th Grade graduation parade, high school and middle school awards assemblies and personal graduation ceremonies for each member of the Class of 2020.

Throughout this time of uncertainty, as many schools minimized offerings and lowered expectations, SJCA persevered, making astute, future-focused decisions in support of its students, families and mission.

As it plans for the 2020-21 school year, SJCA will once again be innovative, creative and proactive in returning to its school buildings this fall. SJCA is extremely fortunate to have the resources, capacity and flexibility to afford the best possible learning environment for its students, faculty and staff.

SJCA’s small class sizes allow for social distancing in classrooms while still teaching and learning in person.

Both SJCA’s Upper Campus and Lower Campus facilities are well-suited to any health and safety measures that may be required in the fall.