Closing out the 2019-20 school year: St. Joseph Catholic Academy

The world is in a fundamentally different place than it was just a few months ago.
This global pandemic has impacted everyone on every conceivable front—physically, emotionally, financially, socially, economically and spiritually. Like schools across the nation, life at St. Joseph Catholic Academy changed dramatically in mid-March.
Fortunately, due to prudent planning and a strong investment in technology, SJCA swiftly pivoted to provide distance learning for every student from preschool through high school, aligned with SJCA’s values, expectations and high academic standards.
While the high school and middle school students had school-issued laptops, electronic devices were delivered to any elementary students who needed them and virtual instruction promptly commenced. Teachers taught, students learned and the most importantly, SJCA lead with faith, prayer, compassion and inspiration, never wavering from its mission to build Christ-centered scholars, leaders and stewards who will transform the world.
Throughout the remainder of the school year, in addition to rigorous online instruction, SJCA’s dedicated faculty and staff also provided the social, emotional and spiritual support foundational to the school and necessary during this pandemic.
SJCA teachers mailed post cards, books, letters, and even individual AP packets to their students; teachers hosted chat sessions, dance parties, story hours, office hours and virtual tutoring; they also personally delivered books, signs, treats, good wishes and care packages.
Despite social distancing and health restrictions, SJCA creatively and safely came together to celebrate important milestones, honor SJCA traditions and applaud student achievements. Through technology and careful planning, SJCA was able to provide its school families with many special moments, including All School Masses, a Lower Campus parade, the weekly Rosary, a beautiful outdoor May Crowning, an 8th Grade graduation parade, high school and middle school awards assemblies and personal graduation ceremonies for each member of the Class of 2020.
Throughout this time of uncertainty, as many schools minimized offerings and lowered expectations, SJCA persevered, making astute, future-focused decisions in support of its students, families and mission.
As it plans for the 2020-21 school year, SJCA will once again be innovative, creative and proactive in returning to its school buildings this fall. SJCA is extremely fortunate to have the resources, capacity and flexibility to afford the best possible learning environment for its students, faculty and staff.
SJCA’s small class sizes allow for social distancing in classrooms while still teaching and learning in person.
Both SJCA’s Upper Campus and Lower Campus facilities are well-suited to any health and safety measures that may be required in the fall.
With ample indoor and outdoor space, both SJCA campuses can be configured to easily group, route and place students to best support health and wellness.
With its self-contained, safe campuses, SJCA can easily monitor all students, visitors and guests who enter the buildings.
SJCA’s Administrative Team and Board of Trustees have an enormous wealth of experience and wisdom to meet any potential challenges and scenarios that may unfold.
SJCA has hundreds of alumni, parents, friends and supporters who are ever ready and willing to generously share their expertise on behalf of the students and school.
SJCA has excellent relationships with community partners, peer institutions, and other local entities to access for advice and support.
Recognizing the economic impact of the coronavirus, SJCA with the help of many generous donors, is offering additional financial assistance for families seeking a faith-based education.
As the world navigates a new normal, SJCA remains a steadfast beacon of educational excellence, spiritual promise and unwavering hope. SJCA is still accepting applications for the fall and is excited about the upcoming school year.
Robert Freund is president of SJCA.
