Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Stocker Elementary

At Stocker Elementary, we have missed smiles on the faces of our students and families as they arrived on foot, by car, and by bus each morning. We have missed joyful hugs and “good morning’s” that filled our halls and began our days with such hope.

We have missed classrooms full of energy and questions as we learned from one another. We have missed face-to-face conversations with students, families, and colleagues that reminded us just how much we all need each other.

We have missed our families—teaming with us, side-by-side, to support their childrens’ growth.

We have missed our staff—dedicating their hearts, minds, and energy to each of our students.

We have missed our early education students who reminded us that play is essential..

We have missed our kindergarten students who reminded us that nothing can stop you when you are excited about what you’re learning.

We have missed our first-grade students who reminded us how much we can grow in such a short amount of time.

We have missed our second-grade students who reminded us that believing in yourself will help you move mountains.