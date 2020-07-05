Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Trevor Wilmot Grade School

Our students and families enjoy the beautiful park-like grounds with two playgrounds and lots of room to run and play! We are surrounded by three farms giving our school beautiful views year-round and the space we need to host sporting events for our students!

Our Parent Organization, the Booster Club, is instrumental in providing many after school, fun, family- friendly activities. Movie nights, open gym, and the Back to School Bash are just a few of the many ways to connect with families that attend our school. The Booster Club annually plans and sponsors an amazing book fair and Loved One Lunch, that welcomes our families into the school to enjoy time with their students.

When state’s school closures occurred, TWC sent one-to-one devices home with our students. The entire TWC staff worked together to help students get learning up and running quickly! Academic and Encore classes had a leg up on online learning by using high engagement strategies to support our students and help their families with learning at home.

Vetted instructional strategies and materials were continued and incorporated including: Inquiry-Based Learning, The Academic Literacy Project, Personalized Learning, ICS Equity, Social Thinking, the Zones of Regulation and more to support our students and their families.

This type of team work is something we pride ourselves in, at TWC. Our community famously calls our team work the Timberwolf Way. We continue to be proud of our pack. Thank you to our staff and families for the time and effort they have committed to our beloved school and exceptional students.

Melissa Cook is principal

