Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Trevor Wilmot Grade School

Trevor Wilmot Consolidated Grade School is an exceptional place to learn, grow and do! Our teaching staff prides itself in providing top quality educational experiences for our students.
When you walk into a classroom, physically or virtually, you will see caring and engaging staff, targeted curriculum and students using a variety of learning tools, including one to one devices. This brings balance to an engaged learner and is crucial to our student’s formation and to our school’s larger learning community.
We teach resilience and persistence in combination with developing positive social-emotional skill sets. This impacts the way our students learn and grow! Our award-winning academic programs use inquiry-based learning models and we assess students based on mastery of specific learning standards.
Academic awards include Project Lead The Way, School of Distinction three years in a row, Modern Woodsmen Speech Contest winners, local and state Math Competition winners, and more.
Our Encore classes include Art, Band, Choir, Computer Education, Health, Library Sciences, Music, Physical Education, and Spanish! Our Encore teachers encourage each student to develop their personal passions and give wings to their learning.
Our wide variety of school sports programs focus on teamwork and team building. The sports programs instill how to use good sportsmanship and be a positive representative for our school. Our students have traveled to local, regional and state competitions and performances. Teachers plan educational field trips for their students, and for our middle school level students, out of state, overnight travel is offered.
Our students and families enjoy the beautiful park-like grounds with two playgrounds and lots of room to run and play! We are surrounded by three farms giving our school beautiful views year-round and the space we need to host sporting events for our students!
Our Parent Organization, the Booster Club, is instrumental in providing many after school, fun, family- friendly activities. Movie nights, open gym, and the Back to School Bash are just a few of the many ways to connect with families that attend our school. The Booster Club annually plans and sponsors an amazing book fair and Loved One Lunch, that welcomes our families into the school to enjoy time with their students.
When state’s school closures occurred, TWC sent one-to-one devices home with our students. The entire TWC staff worked together to help students get learning up and running quickly! Academic and Encore classes had a leg up on online learning by using high engagement strategies to support our students and help their families with learning at home.
Vetted instructional strategies and materials were continued and incorporated including: Inquiry-Based Learning, The Academic Literacy Project, Personalized Learning, ICS Equity, Social Thinking, the Zones of Regulation and more to support our students and their families.
This type of team work is something we pride ourselves in, at TWC. Our community famously calls our team work the Timberwolf Way. We continue to be proud of our pack. Thank you to our staff and families for the time and effort they have committed to our beloved school and exceptional students.
Melissa Cook is principal
