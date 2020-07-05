Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Washington Middle School

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A month after school buildings closed and KUSD transitioned to online learning, my son told me, “You know, Mom, I really wish I had more eighth grade. I am already beginning to regret not having as much time at school.”

While my son enjoys less structure and sleeping late as much as any kid, I know that there are students and teachers everywhere who also wish they had more days together.

This feeling is certainly true in the caring, close-knit community of Washington Middle School. As a new member of Washington’s staff this year, I was soon wrapped in the school’s warm embrace, just as Washington’s students also found themselves quickly enveloped in welcome.

Truly, we had such a great year!

Our small school of only 550 students sent our football team to the middle school championship game last fall. Led by the screams of our 42 cheerleaders, we packed the stands at Jaskwich Stadium. Then our girls’ varsity basketball team repeated the feat and played in their championship game as well.

Washington pride kept soaring throughout the year.