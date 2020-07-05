Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Washington Middle School

A month after school buildings closed and KUSD transitioned to online learning, my son told me, “You know, Mom, I really wish I had more eighth grade. I am already beginning to regret not having as much time at school.”
While my son enjoys less structure and sleeping late as much as any kid, I know that there are students and teachers everywhere who also wish they had more days together.
This feeling is certainly true in the caring, close-knit community of Washington Middle School. As a new member of Washington’s staff this year, I was soon wrapped in the school’s warm embrace, just as Washington’s students also found themselves quickly enveloped in welcome.
Truly, we had such a great year!
Our small school of only 550 students sent our football team to the middle school championship game last fall. Led by the screams of our 42 cheerleaders, we packed the stands at Jaskwich Stadium. Then our girls’ varsity basketball team repeated the feat and played in their championship game as well.
Washington pride kept soaring throughout the year.
We kicked off KUSD Red Ribbon Week in Washington’s auditorium as our student, Helen Munoz, received recognition for writing this year’s winning slogan: “Being Drug-Free Makes Me Proud.” Dr. Sue even joined in a game of “Minute to Win It” on our stage. The accolades continued when Washington eighth-grader Petar Minic won the KUSD AODA Poster Contest.
Our Battle of the Books team placed 14th in the state and achieved Honors Club status. Vanessa Hinojosa and Melissa Horton received the Mayor’s Youth Commission Award. Zones Ambassadors Talib Young, Victoria Eagy, and Keyaira Hofmann wrote a grant, presented it before the Youth As Resources Grant Board Committee, and won funding for our school’s Zones of Regulation program. Our Chess Team placed second in the Southwest Library Winter Chess Tournament.
Additionally, KUSD recognized the outstanding work and dedication of Washington MS counselor Roy Evans as he received the Distinguished Service Award.
Washington students and staff shared their brilliance in our annual Talent Show. A Washington “Living Legend,” counselor Bjorn Hanson, belted out “Please Come Home For Christmas” to roars of applause. Then eighth-grader Genesis Goodman garnered first place when she brought down the house with a dramatic reading of her original monologue.
Best of all, Washington MS turned 100 this year. Former Washington students dropped off photos and memorabilia in our school office. They posted memories on the “Celebrating 100 years of Washington” Facebook page.
In December our fine arts department hosted an amazing Alumni Concert as current and former band, orchestra, and choir students and directors performed together while student artwork decorated our halls. Staff began planning a huge 100th birthday party for the community on May 2.
Acclaimed author John David Anderson visited Washington on March 10. He inspired students with his funny stories intermingled with advice about the challenges of working as a professional writer.
Then on Friday the 13th, we all went home, expecting to be back on Monday. Unfortunately, that never happened.
Our collective hearts broke when our famous spring trips were cancelled. No trips to Phantom Ranch, Madison, or Washington DC. Our 100th birthday celebration remains only an idea.
Nonetheless, Washington remains resilient. After all, the building opened soon after the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. During a century of learning, Washington teachers educated thousands of students, including my dad, my son, and me.
Washington pride lives on in our hearts, if not in our building. While we all wish for more, I remain thankful for every moment of 2019-20 that our Washington family shared together.
Written by Beth Djuplin of Washington Middle School.
