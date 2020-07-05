Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Whittier Elementary

“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members,”~ Correta Scott King
During the 2019-2020 school year we have accomplished many great things in the Whittier school community. Our year started off with the Whittier PTA tackling a need for our students.
The PTA took on a big fundraising effort to raise funds to expand our playground and provide equipment for our young students to play safely on. They organized and held fundraisers throughout the 2018-2019 school year. In September, the equipment was installed by our school community members, and the children have enjoyed playing on it ever since!
Whittier students consistently strive to show their compassion and character both in the classroom and community. Each month this year, Whittier Wildcats focused on the different character traits of responsibility, respect, caring, perseverance, cooperation, and leadership.
Whittier’s fifth-grade students led the efforts of the entire student population in developing these traits. In the fall, a select group of fifth-grade students volunteered to serve as student leaders for our school in a group called Student Leadership Council.
Under the guidance of staff members Rebecca Clements and Heidi Dryer, this group of students gave up many lunch and recess periods to provide their perspectives on how to incorporate the character traits into all aspects of our school community.
The students worked collaboratively to make plans on how to teach others throughout the building about how to show respect, be a caring student, develop perseverance, and be cooperative.Even though our time in school was cut short, this dedicated group of young individuals accomplished a great deal!
Whittier’s fifth-grade Student Leadership Council:
Held monthly assemblies in which they taught all of our children about these traits and how to incorporate these traits into their lives.
Developed and held a Veteran’s Day assembly to recognize the sacrifice and dedication our community service members.
Organized a Thanksgiving Food Drive and collected food to create 25 food baskets and turkeys for community families in need.
Deemed January Kindness month where all students did random acts of kindness to each other and Leadership students created dog toys for the Safe Harbor Humane Society.
Served as school liaisons for preservice teacher – escorting preservice teachers through our building, sharing experiences with them, and giving preservice teachers a student’s perspective on education.
Organized a school-wide collection drive to provide the Shalom Center with much needed items like, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, Kleenex, and canned goods.
We have all enjoyed getting to witness the kindness and compassion of our student body and how they have had a profound positive impact on our community. We miss our students and look forward to the time when we are back together again.
In the meantime, we know that our Whittier Wildcats will continue to be compassionate community members who help people in need. Whittier Wildcats help, share, and always care … that is the Whittier Way!
