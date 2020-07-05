Closing out the 2019-20 school year: Whittier Elementary

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members,”~ Correta Scott King

During the 2019-2020 school year we have accomplished many great things in the Whittier school community. Our year started off with the Whittier PTA tackling a need for our students.

The PTA took on a big fundraising effort to raise funds to expand our playground and provide equipment for our young students to play safely on. They organized and held fundraisers throughout the 2018-2019 school year. In September, the equipment was installed by our school community members, and the children have enjoyed playing on it ever since!

Whittier students consistently strive to show their compassion and character both in the classroom and community. Each month this year, Whittier Wildcats focused on the different character traits of responsibility, respect, caring, perseverance, cooperation, and leadership.

Whittier’s fifth-grade students led the efforts of the entire student population in developing these traits. In the fall, a select group of fifth-grade students volunteered to serve as student leaders for our school in a group called Student Leadership Council.