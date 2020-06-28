Closing the 2019-20 school year: Christian Life

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the things I find most interesting looking back in history is discovering what the world was like on a certain date.

What gas prices were in 1975, what the cost of a loaf of bread was in 1929, and what was happening around the world in 2003.

Twenty-five years from now, when the senior class of 2020 looks back on their graduation year, they will be reminded of something that was as unpredictable as it was unbelievable.

The record of history will mention the COVID-19 pandemic, the closing of the world, the introduction of “social distancing,” and the turbulence that we all experienced this year. What we will not find in that record, unless we dig deep into the diaries and journals of the class of 2020, are the individual stories of students who were isolated from their friends in one of the most significant and social years of their lives. The missed proms, the stunted graduations, and the cancellation of some of the most meaningful celebrations and experiences a student can have.