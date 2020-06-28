Closing the 2019-20 school year: Christian Life

One of the things I find most interesting looking back in history is discovering what the world was like on a certain date.
What gas prices were in 1975, what the cost of a loaf of bread was in 1929, and what was happening around the world in 2003.
Twenty-five years from now, when the senior class of 2020 looks back on their graduation year, they will be reminded of something that was as unpredictable as it was unbelievable.
The record of history will mention the COVID-19 pandemic, the closing of the world, the introduction of “social distancing,” and the turbulence that we all experienced this year. What we will not find in that record, unless we dig deep into the diaries and journals of the class of 2020, are the individual stories of students who were isolated from their friends in one of the most significant and social years of their lives. The missed proms, the stunted graduations, and the cancellation of some of the most meaningful celebrations and experiences a student can have.
And while as students, parents, and educators we might resent the circumstances that brought about this cataclysm, look for where to place blame, and wish that we could fix it and make it right for all of the graduates, we might do better to look at the lessons of growth we can learn from the difficulties we have gone through.
At Christian Life School, we don’t necessarily seek to remove obstacles from our students. In fact, in many cases, we place those obstacles upon them through projects, assignments, tests, and other academic, social, and spiritual endeavors because we know that difficulty and hardship produce perseverance and growth.
The scriptures teach us in the book of James to “count it all joy” when you experience trials of various kinds because you know that testing produces steadfastness.
This doesn’t mean that we overburden students but rather we seek an education that fosters opportunity and growth through the challenges and rigors our students experience. At the same time, it is incumbent upon us as educators to train and mentor our students on how to, from a faith perspective, deal with and handle the difficulties that life will bring.
We teach the virtues of perseverance, service, love, and integrity as an integral part of our curriculum in every area because we believe that those faith-centered values build the character necessary for our students to go out and impact their world for good.
This year, our students learned perseverance and hardship as we all transitioned in a two-week time period to a full online curriculum. Our students didn’t give up when faced with this adversity and they continued their education through an unfamiliar and vastly different medium. And though we hosted a “socially distant” graduation for our seniors and found creative ways to provide some of the more meaningful senior year experiences, our students learned to adapt to the changing world around them, to make the most of the opportunities afforded to them, and to sail through the storm with steadfastness and determination.
In the story of David and Goliath, David talks about his ability to face the giant in his life because he was first tested by battles with the bear and the lion. It was his confidence in overcoming those previous tests that gave him the ability to face and conquer the giant.
The lesson is that perseverance through present adversity produces the steadfastness to face greater challenges later in life.
If there’s one thing I would say to the class of 2020 it’s this – this year has prepared you to face and conquer some of the most difficult challenges we may ever face as a civilization. We stand with you and wish you all the best in your future.
Jeff Bogaczyk is head of school at Christian Life School
