Closing the 2019-20 school year: Indian Trail High School and Academy

Prior to the arrival of COVID-19, I was finishing my first year as principal at Indian Trail High School and Academy. Our students and staff were pushing through the final stages of those grueling winter months and spring was just around the corner.
Spring break, spring sports, music concerts, and all of the end of the year celebrations that everyone in our community looks forward to each and every year were being planned and in motion.
As we all know, this all suddenly came to a halt. Next up for all of us would be a new way of living, the need for adaptation, and a call for tremendous patience.
As educators, we quickly moved away from traditional ways of teaching and made major adjustments to a new, virtual world of learning. We all worked tirelessly to address the equity issues that we saw quite clearly once everyone was dependent upon access to technology and internet service.
This experience has taught us a lot about ways to enhance learning and communication. Even more importantly, we have learned how big of a problem it is when you don’t have access to that technology.
Throughout my first year, I have worked with some truly amazing and dedicated educators. The Indian Trail staff has repeatedly impressed me with how much they care about our students and our families. Staff members have knocked on doors when students couldn’t be reached electronically and delivered resources to families in need without being asked to do so.
Resources have been utilized by staff to make sure that our students with disabilities and those facing significant barriers to learning have the support they need to keep learning. They are truly dedicated professionals and I am so proud of them.
The only thing better than our amazing staff members is our student body. I was reminded of how special our students are when they took it upon themselves to create a very special and moving video for one of our staff members who lost his wife to COVID-19.
On another occasion, Mr. Choi, our choir teacher, helped members of our chorale record a song to remind everyone that they are loved, appreciated and missed.
Like so many others, our seniors were disappointed that their spring celebrations were cut short or postponed. Instead of complaining, they reached out to see what could be done and worked with advisors to come up with reasonable solutions without breaking any rules.
Indian Trail is a beautiful school and home to over 2,000 students. I was standing in the commons area of our school overlooking empty lunch tables and empty hallways. Without students, the essence of the school was clearly gone. Bricks and mortar, as beautiful as they are, cannot create the school spirit that defines what being a Indian Trail Hawk is all about.
It is the smiles on student’s faces, their laughter and cheering, school announcements, Friday fist bumps and so much more that infuses life and school spirit into our building. It is the school spirit that is generated by students and staff that fuels the pride we feel when we say “GO HAWKS!”
ITHSA is an amazing place, but it is clearly the students, staff, and families that make our school truly special. I couldn’t be more proud to serve them all as their principal.
Stay safe everyone, and GO HAWKS!
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
Scott Kennow is principal at Indian Trail High School and Academy.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.