Closing the 2019-20 school year: Indian Trail High School and Academy

Resources have been utilized by staff to make sure that our students with disabilities and those facing significant barriers to learning have the support they need to keep learning. They are truly dedicated professionals and I am so proud of them.

The only thing better than our amazing staff members is our student body. I was reminded of how special our students are when they took it upon themselves to create a very special and moving video for one of our staff members who lost his wife to COVID-19.

On another occasion, Mr. Choi, our choir teacher, helped members of our chorale record a song to remind everyone that they are loved, appreciated and missed.

Like so many others, our seniors were disappointed that their spring celebrations were cut short or postponed. Instead of complaining, they reached out to see what could be done and worked with advisors to come up with reasonable solutions without breaking any rules.

Indian Trail is a beautiful school and home to over 2,000 students. I was standing in the commons area of our school overlooking empty lunch tables and empty hallways. Without students, the essence of the school was clearly gone. Bricks and mortar, as beautiful as they are, cannot create the school spirit that defines what being a Indian Trail Hawk is all about.