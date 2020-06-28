Closing the 2019-20 school year: Shoreland Lutheran

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the COVID-19 pandemic compelled a quick shift to distance learning last March, our students, parents, faculty and staff worked together to make a smooth transition.

Daily instruction, skill-building exercises, small-group Bible studies, music lessons and club meetings all migrated online.

Soon after, we realized all Wisconsin school buildings would remain closed for the rest of the semester, and our Shoreland family experienced the heartbreak of learning long-awaited traditions would need to be canceled along with our beloved concerts, competitions, prom, social fundraisers and other activities.

For our seniors, this news was especially tough.

Despite the disappointment, the faith, perseverance, creativity and love of our school family prevailed. During this unprecedented time in our school’s nearly 50-year history, the Shoreland family supported each other through the highs and lows, as a family should.

Even though we couldn’t see each other face-to-face in the classroom, our teachers found clever ways to use technology to make distance learning exciting and fun.