Closing the 2019-20 school year: Shoreland Lutheran

When the COVID-19 pandemic compelled a quick shift to distance learning last March, our students, parents, faculty and staff worked together to make a smooth transition.
Daily instruction, skill-building exercises, small-group Bible studies, music lessons and club meetings all migrated online.
Soon after, we realized all Wisconsin school buildings would remain closed for the rest of the semester, and our Shoreland family experienced the heartbreak of learning long-awaited traditions would need to be canceled along with our beloved concerts, competitions, prom, social fundraisers and other activities.
For our seniors, this news was especially tough.
Despite the disappointment, the faith, perseverance, creativity and love of our school family prevailed. During this unprecedented time in our school’s nearly 50-year history, the Shoreland family supported each other through the highs and lows, as a family should.
Even though we couldn’t see each other face-to-face in the classroom, our teachers found clever ways to use technology to make distance learning exciting and fun.
Shoreland’s Student Council helped classmates come together socially outside of their online classrooms by organizing activities like a TikTok talent show, an online trivia night and a virtual scavenger hunt. Our National Honor Society also coordinated a clothing drive for Choices of Life in Kenosha.
We celebrated our seniors with yard signs and social media tributes, and we mourned the loss of our deeply loved and respected teacher Paul Brug with a 250-car memorial procession.
Our school year isn't quite finished. Shoreland families voted to postpone graduation until Aug. 1, and we are hoping to host a traditional ceremony. In the meantime, we have many noteworthy accomplishments to acknowledge for the 2019-20 school year.
National Merit Scholarship Program “Certificate of Merit”
John Schmidt
National Honor Society
Kaitlin Emerson, Noah Erbe, Lauren Heathcock, Rachael Helt, Angelina Innamorato, John Innamorato, Katrina Innamorato, Connor Jackson, Cheyenne Johnson, Emily Jones, Sydnee Lange, Victoria Miller (President), Richard Schaefer, Christina Schmidt, John Schmidt (Vice President), Michael Zhang
Music Awards
John Philip Sousa Band Award: John Schmidt
National School Choral Award (female): Sydni Haubrich
National School Choral Award (male): Irving Ruiz
National School Orchestra Award: Sydney Edwards
Forensics Awards
Excellence: Alvaro Zambrano
Distinction: Kaitlyn Hanson
Pacer Fine Arts Heart Award: Kaitlyn Hanson
Athletic Awards
Wisconsin Chapter of the National Football Foundation’s Scholar-Athlete Award: Noah Erbe
Football Coaches Association’s Academic All-State Team: Noah Erbe and Taylor Johnson
Burlsworth Character Award: Noah Erbe
WIAA Scholar Athletes
Noah Erbe and Lauren Heathcock
Youth Apprenticeship Program Certificates of Achievement
Dallis Dixon, Health Science, Dietary Aide; Lorreli Fischer, Health Science, Dietary Aide; Emmalynn Footit, Marketing, Professional Sales; Kaitlyn Hanson, Marketing, Professional Sales; Lily Pletsch, Health Science, Nursing Assistant
Kiwanis Academic Awards
Grace Russell, Valedictorian; Noah Erbe, Salutatorian; Derek Borchardt, Engineering Science; Lauren Heathcock, Health Science; John Schmidt, Computer Science
Kiwanis Music Awards
Sydney Edwards, Orchestra; Sydni Haubrich, Vocal; Rachael Helt, Orchestra; McKenzie McIntyre, Vocal
Perfect Attendance Awards
Hunter Black, Noah Erbe, Julia Faught, Nathaniel Groth, Rachael Helt, Sarah Koestler, Ethan Lindemann, Alecia Neumann, Emily Paschke, Naomi Pedersen, Grace Russell, Jessica Schade, Samantha Schade, Alex Shepherd, Matthew Sinsky, Ryan Spelde, Emilia Vega
4.0 Club
Grade 9
Kaylee Carter, Andrew Duff, Megan Grow, Julia Heathcock, Jonah Kassen, Zoe Lipor, Bryce Pfeilstifter, Sofia Pletsch, Jacqueline Rouse, Emma Schattschneider, Lincoln Sonntag
Grade 10
Carissa Avery, Noah Fendel, Madelyn Kassulke, Kaiden Love, Benjamin Marquardt, Emily Paschke, Jessica Schade, Molly Schilling, Edison Sonntag, Emilia Vega
Grade 11
Nadiah Ali, Camren Cheney, Riley Fee, Justyn Giese, Indiana Hassler, Alexander Hyde, Alicia Neumann, Samantha Schade
Grade 12:
Benjamin Barrette, Derek Borchardt, Noah Erbe, Lauren Heathcock, Katrina Innamorato, Grace Russell, John Schmidt, Mengke Michael Zhang
Academic Letters
Grade 10 (Cumulative Three-Semester GPA of 3.79 or Higher)
Ashley Adams, Carissa Avery, Emma Baumann, Noah Fendel, Mikala Johnson, Madelyn Kassulke, Sophia Lefeber, Kaiden Love, Mia Majerko, Benjamin Marquardt, Emma Otto, Emily Paschke, Emily Rouse, Jessica Schade, Molly Schilling, Edison Sonntag, Ryan Strutz, Emilia Vega, Tyler Walker, Trinity Williams
Grade 11 (Cumulative Five-Semester GPA of 3.79 or Higher)
Nadiah Ali, Elena Artus, Madeline Bailey, Natalie Brug, Camren Cheney, Narihija Collins, Elizabeth Cruz, Maya Doerflinger, Faith Duensing, Julia Faught, Riley Fee, Justyn Giese, Alyssa Gorte, Indiana Hassler, Konnor Hill, Edward Hodges, Cody Holmes, Alexander Hyde, Matthew Kohlstedt, Amanda Krause, Alecia Neumann, Sydney Nommensen, Mullen Novotny, Kyrie Patterson, Rorie Rockwell, Dahlia Rogman, Thomas Rouse, Samantha Schade, Nevaeh Schoessow, Sawyer Smith, Maria Sosa, Yasmine Van De Water, Emma Westbrook, Gabriel Woller, Scott Zhang, Lindsey Zilisch
Grade 12 (Cumulative Five-Semester GPA of 3.79 or Higher)
Elizabeth Baltic, Benjamin Barrette, Derek Borchardt, Han Chen, Kaitlin Emerson, Noah Erbe, Paul Glorch, Kaitlyn Hanson, Lauren Heathcock, Rachael Helt, Angelina Innamorato, John Innamorato, Katrina Innamorato, Connor Jackson, Cheyenne Johnson, Taylor Johnson, Emily Jones, Sydnee Lange, Joseph Marquardt, Victoria Miller, Deborah Park, Patrick Park, Irene Pedersen, Grace Russell, Richard Schaefer, Christina Schmidt, John Schmidt, Michael Zhang.
Michael Koestler is principal of Shoreland Lutheran High School.
