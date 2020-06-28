Closing the 2019-20 school year: Tremper High SchoOl

It is without question that our students have missed out on a lot of opportunities to close their school year. And, it is easy to focus on what could have been. However, we need to decide if we are going to dwell on what could have been or if we should focus on what will be. I have already decided on the future.

In years to come, I will not take for granted a visit in a classroom, a walk through the cafeteria during lunch time, or the thousands of 10 second check-ins with staff and students in the halls of Tremper. My challenge to our students is to look forward and embrace our opportunities when we are together again.

Think about how you can positively impact our school community. Plan on how you will take advantage of your time in a classroom. Prepare to lead Tremper down paths that have been untraveled.

To our Tremper Class of 2020—you will be missed. It was a pleasure watching you grow into the young adults you have become. No class in history has had to finish and deal with a school year like you had to deal with, and you will forever have this experience as a “bragging right” over all other classes!