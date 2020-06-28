Closing the 2019-20 school year: Tremper High SchoOl

As the 2019-20 school year comes to a close, never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that we would finish the year with our doors locked and our student contact limited to drive-up pick ups and drop offs.
Constantly, we are using the words “unprecedented,” “unbelievable,” and “unchartered” as we listen or share information with each other or try to describe the way we are learning/teaching in this present normal.
Technology in the Spring of 2020 has become a necessity, a crutch, an accelerator, or the foundation of an individual’s anxiety. “School hours” have become individualized, policy has been changed or waived, and our school environment is beyond describable. In fact, our 2019-2020 school year has completely gone down in history!
To the Tremper High School students and community, please know that we will again fill the halls of our school. We will be entertained in our auditorium with fine arts, we will cheer in our gyms and stadiums, we will experiment in our labs, and we will collaborate in our classrooms much like we have in the past.
This school year did not end as past years traditionally have, but we did end the year growing in ways we probably would not have ever predicted.
Teachers and other staff members are now more comfortable with more technology than ever before. Students now know different ways to ascertain information from their teachers and peers as we all have gotten better at using the tools we have access to for communication and resources.
It is without question that our students have missed out on a lot of opportunities to close their school year. And, it is easy to focus on what could have been. However, we need to decide if we are going to dwell on what could have been or if we should focus on what will be. I have already decided on the future.
In years to come, I will not take for granted a visit in a classroom, a walk through the cafeteria during lunch time, or the thousands of 10 second check-ins with staff and students in the halls of Tremper. My challenge to our students is to look forward and embrace our opportunities when we are together again.
Think about how you can positively impact our school community. Plan on how you will take advantage of your time in a classroom. Prepare to lead Tremper down paths that have been untraveled.
To our Tremper Class of 2020—you will be missed. It was a pleasure watching you grow into the young adults you have become. No class in history has had to finish and deal with a school year like you had to deal with, and you will forever have this experience as a “bragging right” over all other classes!
The Class of 2020 was forced to become resilient, and you will be stronger for it. Stay focused on your goals. Create the path that works best for you. Pick each other up when you stumble and celebrate your successes. I am excited to hear about your future and anticipate great accomplishments by you all. Make us proud!
Go Trojans!
Steve Knecht is principal of Tremper High School
