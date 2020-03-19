Closings, changes brought on by coronavirus

Kenosha County officials have announced limited in-person services being made available:
The Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin’s office will be open for marriage license applications from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointment are recommended. The clerk’s office will offer no further services at this time. To contact the office, call 262-653-2552 or send an email to countyclerkgroup@kenoshacounty.org.
Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson is encouraging the public to pay taxes and request information through the mail or by using electronic options available on her office’s website, at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/589/Treasurer. Limited in-person hours to accept payments or records requests are slated 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 262-653-2542 or email TRBank@kenoshacounty.org.
Register of Deeds JoEllyn Storz’s office will not process vital records applications in person during the COVID-19 emergency. People may pick up vital records applications while the Administration Building is open for the clerk and treasurer’s hours from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. If someone has an immediate need to have a document put of record while the building is closed, they may call the office and a staff member will come to the door to take the document from them. The office number is 262-653-2444.
Kenosha County offices at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, is closed until further notice.
Telephone Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are available for those who are unable to attend a local meeting. The teleconferences are available several times day, seven days a week at http://aaphonemeetings.org/. Participants are able to mute the call to listen or unmute the call to share.
Executive Chef Mary Radigan, of Chef David’s Catered Events, will hold a live virtual cooking class at noon Saturday. To sign up, visit events@chefdavids.com. The topic of the class will be posted the day of the event. Those who sign up will receive recipe cards and instructions to follow along at home.
The Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center’s phone lines are open, though the office is closed. Because staffers are working remotely, access to resources may be limited. Staff will continue to respond to questions about community resources, benefits and caring for elders and persons with disabilities. Callers are encouraged to call 262-605-6646.
Anna Molderhauer, who sells her WisConian Delectables Gourmet Chips at HarborMarket, has donated 500 bags of chips to El Tazon, 3823 22nd Ave., a restaurant that opened in January and now has set up takeout from noon to 7 p.m. The restaurant is giving one bag of her chips with each order.
Social Security payments are continuing to be paid. Officials have warned that scammers may try to convince people otherwise. While Social Security offices are closed to visitors, many services are available online www.socialsecurity.gov. Those whose needs cannot be addressed online can call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).