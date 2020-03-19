Closings, changes brought on by coronavirus

Kenosha County offices at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, is closed until further notice.

Telephone Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are available for those who are unable to attend a local meeting. The teleconferences are available several times day, seven days a week at http://aaphonemeetings.org/. Participants are able to mute the call to listen or unmute the call to share.

Executive Chef Mary Radigan, of Chef David’s Catered Events, will hold a live virtual cooking class at noon Saturday. To sign up, visit events@chefdavids.com. The topic of the class will be posted the day of the event. Those who sign up will receive recipe cards and instructions to follow along at home.

The Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center’s phone lines are open, though the office is closed. Because staffers are working remotely, access to resources may be limited. Staff will continue to respond to questions about community resources, benefits and caring for elders and persons with disabilities. Callers are encouraged to call 262-605-6646.