Closings, event changes due to coronavirus

A Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin blood drive slated for 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at St. Alphonsus Parish, 6301 344th Ave., is still on, according to blood drive officials. To make an appointment, go to bit.ly/saintals2020.

United Way of Kenosha County offices are closed through March 31. Staff will work remotely during this time. In addition, the Readers Are Leaders tutoring program has been suspended, and all Kenosha County VITA sites are closed. Every household with a simple return can file their federal and state taxes for free at MyFreeTaxes.com.

Lakeside Players is postponing all remaining 2019-2020 current season performances and events. The annual Bowls and Books fundraiser, scheduled for March 25, has been postponed and will be rescheduled. “Mornings at Seven” and “The Jungle Book” rehearsals and performances are canceled, as is the Sweethearts of America Pageant.

All town of Randall public meetings have been canceled until further notice.