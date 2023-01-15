Closures, detours set on Grand Avenue at I-294 for bridge work next week

GURNEE, Ill. — Overnight roadway closures and detours are scheduled next week at Grand Avenue at I-294 to accommodate bridge beam removal for reconstruction and widening of the Central Tri-State Tollway.

Electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place in advance to alert drivers.

Full roadway closures and detours are necessary to safely provide a work zone and accommodate traffic as the Tollway rebuilds the I-294 bridge carrying traffic over Grand Avenue. Up-to-date closure information will be posted on the Tollway website in the Daily Construction Alert. All work is weather dependent.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, beginning at 7 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, lane closures in both directions are scheduled on Grand Avenue between Northwest Avenue and County Line Road, with detours scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Similar closures are scheduled to occur on Friday, Jan. 20, into Saturday, Jan, 21.

Detours for both eastbound and westbound Grand Avenue traffic will be posted during the overnight roadway closures:

Westbound Grand Avenue traffic will be detoured south on Mannheim Road (U.S. Route 12/U.S. Route 45), west on North Avenue (Illinois Route 64) and north on Kingery Highway (Illinois Route 83) to access westbound Grand Avenue.

Eastbound Grand Avenue traffic will be detoured south on Kingery Highway (Illinois Route 83) via the Lake Street on ramp and then east on North Avenue (Illinois Route 64) and north on Mannheim Road (U.S. Route 12/U.S. Route 45) to access eastbound Grand Avenue.

On northbound I-294 at Grand Avenue, nightly single lane closures will be scheduled to move construction equipment in advance of and following bridge beam removal, as well as throughout the bridge beam removal work.

If bridge beam removal work cannot be completed during this time, additional nights of closures and detours will be scheduled overnight Monday, Jan. 23, and Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Construction in the area is being coordinated with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Cook County, DuPage County, the City of Elmhurst, the City of Northlake and the Village of Franklin Park, as well as local fire and police departments.

Work in the northern section of the Central Tri-State includes repairing, resurfacing and widening I-294 between Balmoral Avenue and St. Charles Road along with improvements to medians, bridges and ramps, as well as reconstructing the inside shoulders to include Flex Lanes.

Work in this section also includes construction of the new I-490/I-294 Interchange with two new ramp bridges that will provide access for the new I-490 Tollway and a new southbound exit ramp from I-294 to County Line Road between Grand Avenue and North Avenue. Improvements as part of this project also include guardrail, drainage, lighting and signage installation, as well as landscaping improvements.