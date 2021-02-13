CLS senior Pinter takes second in D-3 state wrestling tourney

Christian Life senior Javis Pinter came up just shy of capping his tremendous high school wrestling career with a state title.
But he still closed it in style with another medal finish Saturday in the WIAA Division-3 State Individual Meet at Wausau East.
Pinter wrestled to two victories and a state runner-up finish at 138 pounds to go with the third-place finish he earned at 126 last year. The second-place showing was the highest placement in program history.
Pinter, ranked No. 3 at 138 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, opened his day Saturday with a 4-1 victory over sixth-ranked Manawa senior Brian Griffin in the quarterfinals. That set up a semifinal match against fourth-ranked Riverdale sophomore Ashton Miess, and Pinter won again by decision, this time 3-1.
Waiting in the championship match was top-ranked and undefeated Stratford junior Gavin Drexler. And Drexler remained undefeated, defeating Pinter by a 15-6 major decision to finish 21-0 and claim the state title.
Pinter finished his season with a 19-2 record, making him 69-7 over his junior and senior seasons.
Dolphins finish sixth
CLS freshman Drew Dolphin and junior Troy Dolphin, meanwhile, each wrestled to sixth-place finishes at 106 and 120, respectively.
Drew Dolphin, ranked sixth, lost by a 10-0 major decision to top-ranked Glenwood City sophomore Ian Radintz in the quarterfinals but stayed alive in the consolation bracket with a 5-2 decision over seventh-ranked Crandon freshman Elias Glinski.
After that, though, Dolphin (13-5) lost by an 18-9 major decision to fourth-ranked Iowa Grant/Highland freshman Elliot Biba to go to the fifth-place match, where he fell to third-ranked Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian freshman Mason Carpenter, 5-2.
Troy Dolphin, meanwhile, was ranked No. 2 but opened with an 8-6 loss to fourth-ranked Fennimore sophomore Brett Birchman.
Dolphin stayed alive in the consolation bracket by pinning Ladysmith sophomore Clayton Roscoe in 2 minutes, 34 seconds, but after that he forfeited his consolation bracket semifinal to sixth-ranked Iowa Grant/Highland junior Mason Welch and the fifth-place match to fifth-ranked Markesan senior Cole Slark.
Dolphin, who placed third at state last year at 106, finished this season with a 13-3 mark.
Three lose first two matches
Christian Life freshmen Ian Grubbs (113) and Jordan Luhr (126) each lost their first two matches Saturday, while senior Isaiah Hernandez (220) bowed out due to injury.
Ranked eighth, Grubbs was defeated by fifth-ranked Spring Valley/Elmwood junior Kaleb Casey, 8-1, and lost by a 14-0 major decision to third-ranked Coleman sophomore Ray LeMieux.
Grubbs finished with a 16-3 record.
Luhr, meanwhile, was also ranked eighth and was pinned by second-ranked Mineral Point sophomore Tarrin Riley in 2:29 and by fourth-ranked Reedsville sophomore Bryer Christel in 3:35.
Luhr finished his season at 13-6.
And Hernandez, ranked No. 6, went out via injury at 4:00 in his quarterfinal match against fifth-ranked Cumberland senior Milan Monchilovich. Hernandez then had to forfeit his second match against fourth-Dylan Nottestad of Westby to finish his season at 14-5.
Division-2
Shoreland Lutheran sophomore Mason Gill reached the Division-2 State Individual Tournament at Adams-Friendship on Saturday at 126 pounds but was knocked out of the bracket with losses in his first two matches.
Gill, who was ranked No. 6 in his weight class, was pinned by fourth-ranked Lodi junior Chandler Curtis in 4:55 in their quarterfinal match. Gill then faced eighth-ranked Ashland junior Austin Defoe and lost by an 8-0 major decision.
Gill finished his season with a 15-3 record and his second state appearance in two years. He made state at 106 as a freshman.