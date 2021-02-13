CLS senior Pinter takes second in D-3 state wrestling tourney

Drew Dolphin, ranked sixth, lost by a 10-0 major decision to top-ranked Glenwood City sophomore Ian Radintz in the quarterfinals but stayed alive in the consolation bracket with a 5-2 decision over seventh-ranked Crandon freshman Elias Glinski.

After that, though, Dolphin (13-5) lost by an 18-9 major decision to fourth-ranked Iowa Grant/Highland freshman Elliot Biba to go to the fifth-place match, where he fell to third-ranked Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian freshman Mason Carpenter, 5-2.

Troy Dolphin, meanwhile, was ranked No. 2 but opened with an 8-6 loss to fourth-ranked Fennimore sophomore Brett Birchman.

Dolphin stayed alive in the consolation bracket by pinning Ladysmith sophomore Clayton Roscoe in 2 minutes, 34 seconds, but after that he forfeited his consolation bracket semifinal to sixth-ranked Iowa Grant/Highland junior Mason Welch and the fifth-place match to fifth-ranked Markesan senior Cole Slark.

Dolphin, who placed third at state last year at 106, finished this season with a 13-3 mark.

Three lose first two matches

Christian Life freshmen Ian Grubbs (113) and Jordan Luhr (126) each lost their first two matches Saturday, while senior Isaiah Hernandez (220) bowed out due to injury.