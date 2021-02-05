CLS wrestlers look to earn D-3 state team, individual berths; Lancers have 3 at sectionals

The format may be different this year, but the goal is the same for the Christian Life wrestling team.
Advance to the WIAA Division-3 State Team Tournament.
The Eagles will have a chance to do that Saturday when they will put 11 wrestlers into competition in a Division-3 sectional at Dodgeland. CLS was ranked No. 4 in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll.
The Eagles dominated their Division-3 regional last weekend, which they hosted, to win the team regional title. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams will not wrestle duals at sectionals in an effort to reach the State Team Tournament.
Instead, teams qualifying for state will be determined by point values assigned to individual placements at sectionals. In order to create more "true" team standings, the WIAA has ruled that the top six individuals in each weight class at sectionals will score points for their team.
The top two in each weight class advance to the State Individual Tournament, while the team champion in each of the four Division-3 sectionals advances to the State Team Tournament. Individual state for Division-3 is scheduled for Feb. 13 at Wausau East, while team state for Division-3 is scheduled for Feb. 20 at Wausau West.
All of this is a mouthful, but the main point to remember is that the more wrestlers a team has at sectionals, the better chance it has at scoring enough points to advance to team state.
With wrestlers in 11 of the 14 weight classes Saturday, CLS is tied with 12th-ranked Markesan for the second-most in the sectional. Third-ranked Random Lake has the most with 12.
"We are excited about being able to wrestle there (Saturday)," CLS coach Lino Martinez said. "We are looking to do our best, and our goal is to win the team sectional. I think we have at least three or four individuals that will do very, very well, and we have some others that, if they wrestle hard, they could be at the State Tournament."
Individually, of course, the Eagles hope to advance as many wrestlers to state as possible, regardless of where they finish as a team.
Here's how CLS will open up Saturday's sectional in each weight class:
106: Seventh-ranked freshman Drew Dolphin (10-1) faces Markesan senior Edgar Hernandez (10-2), who received honorable mention.
113: Freshman Ian Grubbs (13-0), ranked No. 11, faces Hustisford freshman Kylee Firari (4-3).
120: Second-ranked junior Troy Dolphin (9-0) faces Ozaukee junior Efran Altamirano (7-2). Dolphin finished third at 113 in the State Meet last year.
126: Unranked freshman Jordan Luhr (11-3) faces Oakfield senior Brock Boelk (3-3).
132: Junior Nathan Calabrese (7-3), who received honorable mention, faces Waterloo sophomore Jacob Soter (8-8).
138: Third-ranked senior Javis Pinter (14-0) faces Cedar Grove-Belgium senior Jackson DeRuyter (8-3). Pinter finished third at 126 in the State Meet last year.
145: Seventh-ranked senior Kade Pinter (13-1) faces Westfield freshman Holden Hockerman (6-7).
160: Unranked senior David Sisson (3-2) faces top-ranked Random Lake senior Aiden Vandenbush (15-0).
182: Junior Carl Travis (9-2), ranked No. 12, faces Horicon's Brady Elvers (8-3), who received honorable mention.
220: Eighth-ranked senior Isaiah Hernandez (11-3) faces 11th-ranked Princeton/Green Lake senior Alexander Douglas (9-4).
285: Unranked sophomore Jack Helzer (4-1) faces Waterloo junior Gavin Wright (13-4), who received honorable mention.
Lancers have three at sectionals
St. Joseph, meanwhile, will place three wrestlers in the sectional at Dodgeland.
At 152, freshman Jayden Gordon (11-2) opens up against Waterloo freshman Trevor Firari (15-1), who received honorable mention. At 170, senior Nathan Mullen (3-6) opens up against Markesan junior Devin Brooks (12-0), who also received honorable mention.
And at 195, sophomore Marco Matteucci (6-4) opens up against sixth-ranked Cedar-Grove Belgium senior Markus Ramirez (9-2).