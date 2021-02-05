CLS wrestlers look to earn D-3 state team, individual berths; Lancers have 3 at sectionals

The format may be different this year, but the goal is the same for the Christian Life wrestling team.

Advance to the WIAA Division-3 State Team Tournament.

The Eagles will have a chance to do that Saturday when they will put 11 wrestlers into competition in a Division-3 sectional at Dodgeland. CLS was ranked No. 4 in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll.

The Eagles dominated their Division-3 regional last weekend, which they hosted, to win the team regional title. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams will not wrestle duals at sectionals in an effort to reach the State Team Tournament.

Instead, teams qualifying for state will be determined by point values assigned to individual placements at sectionals. In order to create more "true" team standings, the WIAA has ruled that the top six individuals in each weight class at sectionals will score points for their team.

The top two in each weight class advance to the State Individual Tournament, while the team champion in each of the four Division-3 sectionals advances to the State Team Tournament. Individual state for Division-3 is scheduled for Feb. 13 at Wausau East, while team state for Division-3 is scheduled for Feb. 20 at Wausau West.