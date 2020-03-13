CNN panelist shares her views on the state of divisive politics at UW-Parkside Q&A

SOMERS — A former Utah-based politician and current CNN panelist shared her life story and weighed in on today’s divisive ideological culture before a small crowd at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus on Thursday.
Republican Mia Love’s disparate resume includes stints in local government in Saratoga Springs, Utah, before representing her state in Cogress. She is the only Republican black female to serve in Congress.
Ross Astoria, a UW-Parkside political science and law professor, hosted the question-and-answer session with Love amid a period of time he described as being on “the bleeding edge of a pandemic,” referring to the coronavirus and the campus’ imminent closure in response to it.
Astoria said Love’s visit to UW-Parkside provides a glimpse into why people choose to seek elected office, either at the local, state or federal level.
“I think the story of how people get involved in politics — it’s important,” Astoria said.
Love, whose visit to UW-Parkside was sponsored by the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies, said her foray into the political arena was happenstance.
“This is not something I said I wanted to do when I grow up,” Love said.
But after getting involved in civic-related issues at the grassroots level in Saratoga Springs, Love said she was prompted to become a part of local government — first on the City Council and later as mayor. She subsequently served four years in Congress, ultimately losing her seat a year ago.
Politics ‘ruining it for all of us’
Since being out of political office for the past 14 months, Love said she has reflected on elected service and what truly is needed to make meaningful policies in all levels of government.
“American democracy is at its best when two people talk about what they are for, rather than against,” Love said. “Politics really has a way of ruining it for all of us. Everybody’s more worried about power, rather than doing work for the people.”
Love, who said she openly shares her conservative views, said her role on CNN is a demonstration of her desire to engage in conversations with people across the ideological spectrum.
“As a conservative, Fox News would have been the easiest, but I felt like (appearing on CNN) is where my voice was needed,” Love said. “I like my work there. I think it’s pretty important.”
Of her appearances on CNN, Love said she has forged valuable relationships she might not have otherwise made and has gained from other people’s perspectives.
Dealing with China
During the hourlong Q&A at UW-Parkside, Love also waded into a few hot-button issues, including relations between the U.S. and China.
“We have to look at the behaviors of other countries and how they affect us,” Love said. “I think China has to be dealt with. I think China is going to be an ever bigger issue in the future if we don’t use our leverage.”
Beyond sharing her own views, Love said she goes to speaking engagements such as the one UW-Parkside hosted because she wants people to stand up for the causes they are for or against.
“We have to find ways to get people involved,” she said. “Think about what you’re for. We’re not all going to have the same ideas and the same politics. But I hope everybody remembers that we’re all Americans.”