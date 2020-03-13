CNN panelist shares her views on the state of divisive politics at UW-Parkside Q&A

Politics ‘ruining it for all of us’

Since being out of political office for the past 14 months, Love said she has reflected on elected service and what truly is needed to make meaningful policies in all levels of government.

“American democracy is at its best when two people talk about what they are for, rather than against,” Love said. “Politics really has a way of ruining it for all of us. Everybody’s more worried about power, rather than doing work for the people.”

Love, who said she openly shares her conservative views, said her role on CNN is a demonstration of her desire to engage in conversations with people across the ideological spectrum.

“As a conservative, Fox News would have been the easiest, but I felt like (appearing on CNN) is where my voice was needed,” Love said. “I like my work there. I think it’s pretty important.”

Of her appearances on CNN, Love said she has forged valuable relationships she might not have otherwise made and has gained from other people’s perspectives.

Dealing with China

During the hourlong Q&A at UW-Parkside, Love also waded into a few hot-button issues, including relations between the U.S. and China.