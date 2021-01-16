Coaches select All-County Girls Volleyball Team

Girls volleyball was among the fall sports that successfully completed a season in 2020 after the WIAA gave the go-ahead for sports to return in late July.
The eight county programs all played a season, and recently the coaches of those teams voted to name an All-County Team for 2020.
They submitted their selections, along with stats and other information.
Here’s a breakdown of the six-player first team:
Bella Bratzke, Indian Trail
Year: Senior
Position: Outside hitter
Stats: 143 kills, 124 digs
Lowdown: Bratzke was named the Southeast Conference Player of the Year and Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State honorable mention. ... Led the Hawks in kills and digs. ... “Bella is one of the strongest players to come through the program,” Indian Trail coach Ashley Kuehl said. “We relied on her both offensively and defensively, and she came through in many matches to lead the team when we were down. She has been a blast to coach, an amazing captain, and will be very tough to replace.” ... Has signed to play at NCAA Division I Central Connecticut State next season.
Ally Eckel, Bradford
Year: Sophomore
Position: Libero
Stats: 295 digs, 30 aces
Lowdown: Eckel led the Red Devils in digs and aces, helping them advance to the WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinals. ... Was named first-team All-Southeast Conference and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. ... “Due to her passing, we passed serve with her and Makayla (Eckel),” Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. “Amazing defender and passer. Grew more confident as the season progressed.”
Makayla Eckel, Bradford
Year: Senior
Position: Outside hitter
Stats: 108 kills
Lowdown: Eckel led the Red Devils in kills and helped lead them to the WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinals. ... Was named first-team All-Southeast Conference. ... “Due to her passing, we passed serve with her and Ally (Eckel),” Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. “Makayla is a four-time letterwinner and will be tough to replace.”
Avery Longrie, Indian Trail
Year: Junior
Position: Outside hitter
Stats: 87 kills, 24 blocks, 26 aces
Lowdown: Longrie finished second on the Hawks in kills, blocks and aces. ... Was named second-team All-Southeast Conference. ... “Many of those aces were in tight situations where we needed her to come through to change the momentum,” Indian Trail coach Ashley Kuehl said. “She transitioned from middle to outside for us and made remarkable progress. She is a very hard worker and smart player. Off the court, she is the glue of the team. She went out of her way to welcome younger girls and is an amazing natural leader.”
Ellie Schuler, St. Joseph
Year: Junior
Position: Setter
Stats: 348 assists, 58 kills, 24 aces
Lowdown: Totaled big numbers in only 14 matches and helped guide the Lancers to the WIAA Division-3 sectional finals. ... Was named second-team All-Metro Classic Conference and voted as St. Joseph’s Most Inspirational Player. ... “Ellie is a hard worker who knows how to motivate her teammates and supports them with positivity no matter what the situation is,” St. Joseph coach Whitney Witthun said. “She is a great volleyball player who will dominate our conference next season as a senior.”
Tori Schuler, St. Joseph
Year: Senior
Position: Hitter
Stats: 228 kills, 224 digs, 34 aces
Lowdown: Schuler racked up impressive numbers in just 14 matches this fall. ... Reached 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs this season, ending her high school career with 1,172 kills and 1,026 digs. ... Earned first-team All-Metro Classic Conference honors and was voted the Lancers’ Most Valuable Player, leading them to an appearance in the WIAA Division-3 sectional finals. ... “Tori is one of the most committed volleyball athletes I have ever coached and always puts in the extra work in practice and in games,” St. Joseph coach Whitney Witthun said. “Without Tori, we would not have achieved all of our success this season, and she is one of a kind.”
Here’s a glance at the seven-player second team:
Sydney Antonneau, St. Joseph
Lowdown: In just 14 matches this season, the senior libero tallied 20 aces and 200 digs and finished her high school career with 1,006 digs. ... Was named All-Metro Classic Conference honorable mention. ... “Sydney has played every defensive spot over her career but has really shined as our libero this (season),” St. Joseph coach Whitney Witthun said. “She is a huge reason for our success this season and is very deserving of All-County honors.”
Emily Asmann, Christian Life
Lowdown: The senior outside hitter totaled 118 kills, averaging three per set, and had a hitting percentage of 40 percent. ... “Excellent team player, always positive and inclusive,” CLS coach Ramon Marrero said.
Kaelyn Bedessem, Wilmot
Lowdown: The senior defensive specialist/libero was a four-year letterwinner for the Panthers and this season totaled 195 kills, 181 assists and 369 digs. ... “This season, due to COVID quarantines and injuries, she also played front row at times and filled in amazingly in this role, using her high volleyball IQ to her advantage,” Wilmot coach Josh Price said. “She has been the leader of the team during her time in the program both on and off the court. She has led by example in all that she does. With her volleyball career ending but military career beginning, Kaelyn will be successful in whatever life path that she takes.”
Lauren Coshun, Tremper
Lowdown: The senior middle hitter was voted as a team captain and led the Trojans with 69 kills while finishing second in blocks with 15 solo and nine assisted. ... “Throughout the season, Lauren improved and became an unstoppable part of the offense,” Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. “Lauren most definitely left a handprint on the heart of Tremper Volleyball. The gym will not be the same place without her passion, corny jokes and constant excitement.”
Sara Fisher, Christian Life
Lowdown: The senior libero boasted a 90 percent serve average over 118 serves and recorded 19 aces to go with 162 digs. ... “Leader and co-captain of the team, great at keeping the team energized and focused,” CLS coach Ramon Marrero said.
Lauren Foerster, Central
Lowdown: The junior outside hitter began the season playing right side and setter but moved to the outside for the end of the season ... Was named first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference after racking up 158 kills (almost four per set), 122 digs, 36 aces and 10 blocks. ... “Regardless of where she played, Lauren made her presence known on the court,” Central coach Megan Awe said. “She was a solid passer, could move the ball around from the service line and was a threat at the net for offense. Lauren continued to grow as the season progressed and became a leader on the court.”
Mallory Malone, Bradford
Lowdown: The senior setter led the Red Devils with 286 assists and was named second-team All-Southeast Conference. ... “Hard worker who made nice strides from last year to this year to become a better player,” Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said.
The following 10 players were named honorable mention:
Abby Conrad, Sr., L, Central; Meghan Ignarski, Jr., MH, Tremper; Alana Lukas, Jr., OH, Christian Life; Stella Marrero, Fr., DS/S, Christian Life; Isabelle Quintero, Sr., DS, Central; Alyssa Ray, Fr., S, Indian Trail; Elizabeth Schmidt, Jr., S, Wilmot; Sydney Selburg, So., S, Central; Yasmine VanDeWater, Sr., L, Shoreland Lutheran; Olivia Webers, Sr., OH, Central.