Coalition for Dismantling Racism announces Kindness Week events

The Coalition for Dismantling Racism will host a series of events starting this weekend as part of Kindness Week under this year’s theme of “Counting on Kindness in 2021.”
It marks the 25th annual Kindness Week. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, events have been set up to run virtually and programs can be accessed at websites listed with each event below.
The Kindness Week schedule includes:
Through Sunday: Kindness services in congregations throughout the community. Area clergy have been encouraged to focus services on the life and messages of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and/or the theme of Kindness Week.
Saturday: “Counting on Kindness in 2021” Student Awards Recognition Virtual Ceremony, to air at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., on the Kenosha Kindness Week Facebook page: https://fb.me/e/44fJ27QA3. Contact: Stacy Busby at sbusby@kusd.edu or 262-359-6172.
Monday: Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Live Virtual Celebration, noon; The host is Gateway Technical College and the theme is “Response, Resiliency, Restoration.” The guest speaker will be Dr. Tammi Summers, GTC vice president, diversity, equity & inclusion; Online at Gateway Technical College’s website; www.gtc.edu/mlk. Contact: Jacqueline Morris at morrisj@gtc.edu or 262-564-3032.
Wednesday: Kenosha Public Museum –Museum Munchkins LIVE Virtually, 9:30 a.m. on the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KPMKenosha. Museum Munchkins will be talking all about animals with symbiotic relationships — animals that help each other to survive. Different animal help each other out all the time in the wild, using their own unique skills and abilities to help each other get things they both want. Join us online to learn about some of our favorites and celebrate working together and being kind to one another. Contact: Doug Dammann at ddammann@kenosha.org or 262-653-4140.
Thursday, Jan. 21: Courageous Conversation sponsored by the Coalition for Dismantling Racism, 6 to 8 p.m., on the topic of “Privilege, Policing and Politics — How 2021 is Unfolding So Far “(virtual event); Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KenoshaCFDR. Contact: Adelene Greene at 262-412-2098 or buflowo@aol.com.
During Kindness Week and throughout the year organizers encourage all to show acts of kindness and to donate non-perishable items to a food pantry and/or homeless shelter.