Coalition for Dismantling Racism announces Kindness Week events

Wednesday: Kenosha Public Museum –Museum Munchkins LIVE Virtually, 9:30 a.m. on the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KPMKenosha. Museum Munchkins will be talking all about animals with symbiotic relationships — animals that help each other to survive. Different animal help each other out all the time in the wild, using their own unique skills and abilities to help each other get things they both want. Join us online to learn about some of our favorites and celebrate working together and being kind to one another. Contact: Doug Dammann at ddammann@kenosha.org or 262-653-4140.