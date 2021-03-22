Coalition for Dismantling Racism, Carthage to host panel conversation on racism in faith communities

Rev. Patrick Roberts, of First Baptist Church (Christianity)

“When we consider the many kinds of structural racism in our society, we must include the racism inherent in our faith communities,” said Rabbi Dena Feingold, chair of the organizing committee.

“During this Courageous Conversation, representatives of several faiths will explore this reality and suggest ways that their communities are seeking to move beyond denial to a better, more inclusive future.”

According to Rev. Kara Baylor, campus pastor at Carthage College, “It is always wonderful when Carthage students and Kenosha community members can be in conversation with one another. I hope it models for students that there are ways to work towards social justice in both their faith life and different phrases of their adult life.”

“From my perspective the roles of race and religion are interwoven,” said Adelene Greene, co-founder of the CFDR. “Many people of faith profess to be of good heart and of good intention, but oftentimes religious beliefs serve to separate us and create more division. The March 25 Courageous Conversation will explore how religions differ in their beliefs, and how this plays into the complicity and perpetuation of racism.”