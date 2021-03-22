Coalition for Dismantling Racism, Carthage to host panel conversation on racism in faith communities

The Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism and Carthage College are co-sponsoring an online “Courageous Conversation” to explore racism in faith communities and how it affects attitudes and behaviors.
“Moving Beyond Denial: Racism in Faith Communities” is scheduled to take place on Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Panelists will address matters concerning their faith in light of current anti-racist, pro-equity concerns during the first hour. During the second hour they will address questions from the moderator and attendees. Moderators will select audience questions from the Zoom chat and Facebook comments.
The Rev. Jim Lynch of Lakeside Lutheran, and Alex Whitaker will co-moderate the discussion.
The panelists, and their faiths, include:
Pastor Kara Baylor, of Carthage College, ELCA (Christianity)
Porche Bennett-Bey, of Moorish Science Temple of America (Islam)
Rev. Dr. Monica Cummings, of Bradford Community Church (Unitarianism)
Jay English, of Journey Church Assembly of God (Christianity)
Rabbi Dena Feingold, of Beth Hillel Temple (Judaism)
Mary Curran Rhodes, of The Baha’i Faith (Baha’i)
Rev. Patrick Roberts, of First Baptist Church (Christianity)
“When we consider the many kinds of structural racism in our society, we must include the racism inherent in our faith communities,” said Rabbi Dena Feingold, chair of the organizing committee.
“During this Courageous Conversation, representatives of several faiths will explore this reality and suggest ways that their communities are seeking to move beyond denial to a better, more inclusive future.”
According to Rev. Kara Baylor, campus pastor at Carthage College, “It is always wonderful when Carthage students and Kenosha community members can be in conversation with one another. I hope it models for students that there are ways to work towards social justice in both their faith life and different phrases of their adult life.”
“From my perspective the roles of race and religion are interwoven,” said Adelene Greene, co-founder of the CFDR. “Many people of faith profess to be of good heart and of good intention, but oftentimes religious beliefs serve to separate us and create more division. The March 25 Courageous Conversation will explore how religions differ in their beliefs, and how this plays into the complicity and perpetuation of racism.”
Attendees will find the Zoom link for the event at https://www.carthage.edu/equity-inclusion/events/red-bracelet-project/, and scrolling down to March 25. In addition, those wishing to watch the live stream can do so on the Facebook page of the Kenosha CFDR: https://www.facebook.com/KenoshaCFDR.
For more information, contact Mary Curran Rhodes, CDFR committee member, at mary.rhodes@gmail.com, 847-702-2656.