Coast Guard Station Kenosha recommissioned and returned to a year-round station

Coast Guard Station Kenosha was recommissioned and returned to a year- round station during ceremonies at noon on Friday.

The station is the primary unit for Coast Guard response to Search and Rescue, Maritime Law Enforcement, and Ice Rescue in the area.

The commissioning ceremony and change-of-command were held Friday morning at the station on Simmons Island.

Chief Petty Officer Eric Wieczorek relieved Senior Chief Petty Officer Darrell Strickland and will command the Kenosha unit moving forward as Officer in Charge.

Wieczorek was previously the Officer in Charge of Coast Guard Station Wilmette Harbor and brought his crew and wealth of experience with him to Station Kenosha. They will continue to support Station Wilmette Harbor as it is transitioned to a small Coast Guard Station.

In September 2017, Station Kenosha was decommissioned as a full-time operating station, and was established as a seasonal operating station which was only staffed from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend each year. During those months, the unit was staffed with a boat crew from Station Milwaukee, where all command and control operations were based.