Cocaine, marijuana reportedly found inside diaper bag near unbuckled toddler

RACINE — A Kenosha man and a Racine woman were arrested Friday after cocaine and marijuana were found in a diaper bag sitting next to an unbuckled toddler in an unsecured car seat.

The vehicle was stopped at 1:39 a.m. by a Racine County sheriff’s deputy on Ohio Street at Republic Avenue, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The deputy conducted a probable cause search and found 117.7 grams of cocaine, 145.5 grams of marijuana equally separated in four plastic baggies, one package of marijuana edibles and $535 in cash.

The cocaine and marijuana were found inside a toddler’s diaper bag backpack, which was near a 2-year-old child who was sitting in an unbuckled car seat not secured to the vehicle’s seat.

The vehicle’s driver, 27-year-old Veronica Taylor of Racine, was arrested on charges of neglecting a child, possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver and keeping or maintaining a drug trafficking place.

She was also cited for multiple traffic-related violations, including child restraint device violations.