Cocaine, marijuana reportedly found inside diaper bag near unbuckled toddler
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office confiscated 117.7 grams of cocaine, 145.5 grams of marijuana equally separated in four plastic baggies, one package of marijuana edibles and $535 in cash that were inside a diaper bag, after a vehicle was stopped in Racine early Friday.

RACINE — A Kenosha man and a Racine woman were arrested Friday after cocaine and marijuana were found in a diaper bag sitting next to an unbuckled toddler in an unsecured car seat.

The vehicle was stopped at 1:39 a.m. by a Racine County sheriff’s deputy on Ohio Street at Republic Avenue, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The deputy conducted a probable cause search and found 117.7 grams of cocaine, 145.5 grams of marijuana equally separated in four plastic baggies, one package of marijuana edibles and $535 in cash.

The cocaine and marijuana were found inside a toddler’s diaper bag backpack, which was near a 2-year-old child who was sitting in an unbuckled car seat not secured to the vehicle’s seat.

The vehicle’s driver, 27-year-old Veronica Taylor of Racine, was arrested on charges of neglecting a child, possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver and keeping or maintaining a drug trafficking place.

She was also cited for multiple traffic-related violations, including child restraint device violations.

The passenger, 29-year-old Andrew Crutcher of Kenosha, was arrested on charges of neglecting a child, possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver and keeping or maintaining a drug trafficking place, as well as probation violations in Wisconsin and Illinois.

He also has a contempt warrant out of Kenosha County.

