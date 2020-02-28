Cocaine, marijuana reportedly found inside diaper bag near unbuckled toddler

RACINE — A Kenosha man and a Racine woman were arrested Friday after cocaine and marijuana were found in a diaper bag sitting next to an unbuckled toddler in an unsecured car seat.
The vehicle was stopped at 1:39 a.m. by a Racine County sheriff’s deputy on Ohio Street at Republic Avenue, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The deputy conducted a probable cause search and found 117.7 grams of cocaine, 145.5 grams of marijuana equally separated in four plastic baggies, one package of marijuana edibles and $535 in cash.
The cocaine and marijuana were found inside a toddler’s diaper bag backpack, which was near a 2-year-old child who was sitting in an unbuckled car seat not secured to the vehicle’s seat.
The vehicle’s driver, 27-year-old Veronica Taylor of Racine, was arrested on charges of neglecting a child, possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver and keeping or maintaining a drug trafficking place.
She was also cited for multiple traffic-related violations, including child restraint device violations.
The passenger, 29-year-old Andrew Crutcher of Kenosha, was arrested on charges of neglecting a child, possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver and keeping or maintaining a drug trafficking place, as well as probation violations in Wisconsin and Illinois.
He also has a contempt warrant out of Kenosha County.