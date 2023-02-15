Right: Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman and Mayor John Antaramian present a joint proclamation at the start of Saturday’s Community Unity Breakfast. The event, held at Indian Trail High School and Academy, serves as the annual kickoff to Kindness Week in Kenosha.
Bob Johnson, a reenactor with the 17th Corps Field Hospital, explains protocols used to the audience during a surgical simulation which was part of the group’s medical weekend at the Kenosha Civil War Museum on Sunday.
Surgical tools and implements were among the exhibits of the 17th Corps Field Hospital during the medical weekend held at the Kenosha Civil War Museum on Sunday.
The Kenosha County executive will hold her next Coffee and Cocoa with Kerkman with the mayor on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.
The informal "office hours " event will take place from 2-3 p.m. and is an opportunity for residents to share their concerns and questions with County Executive Samantha Kerkman, and to receive information about county government resources and services. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian is scheduled to join the county executive at the Civil War Museum event in the “Mayor with Marshmallows” edition of Coffee and Cocoa with Kerkman. The event is rescheduled from an earlier announcement due a previous scheduling conflict.
