The Kenosha County executive will hold her next Coffee and Cocoa with Kerkman with the mayor on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.

The informal "office hours " event will take place from 2-3 p.m. and is an opportunity for residents to share their concerns and questions with County Executive Samantha Kerkman, and to receive information about county government resources and services. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian is scheduled to join the county executive at the Civil War Museum event in the “Mayor with Marshmallows” edition of Coffee and Cocoa with Kerkman. The event is rescheduled from an earlier announcement due a previous scheduling conflict.

It also coincides with the museum’s Civil War Medical Weekend — two days of demonstrations that discuss how medicine was practiced during the war.

“I encourage people to come out and meet with the mayor and myself, and also to take in all of the interesting exhibits and activities at the Civil War Museum,” Kerkman said.

Coffee and Cocoa with Kerkman is the wintertime answer to the Saturdays in the Park with Sam series that Kerkman launched after taking office last year.

