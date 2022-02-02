Coins Sports Bar in danger of losing its license or receiving suspension

A popular sports bar is in danger of losing its liquor licenses or possibly receiving a suspension of its liquor privileges.

The Kenosha Police Department is recommending that the liquor licenses of Coins Sport Bar, 1714 52nd St., be revoked or suspended. The city’s License and Permit Committee is scheduled to vote on the matter on Feb. 14. The committee voted Monday to take up the matter in two weeks to give the establishment’s management time to make their case.

The department filed a seven-page complaint with the committee that listed less than 10 incidents that have occurred in or outside the establishment over the past six months. Most of them involve unruly patrons who failed to disperse at closing times in addition to physical altercations.

However, the most recent incident that occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day resulted in gunfire. In that incident, a man was killed in the tavern’s parking lot. Three others were injured, one seriously.

Police arrived that morning to find vehicles fleeing the scene and people running from the parking lot. The complaint states that 33 officers from the Kenosha Police Department and five other outside agencies responded to gain control of the situation.

“That the recurring disorderly events at the premises require a substantial commitment of Kenosha Police Department resources and the associated crowds and gunfire present an ongoing threat of imminent danger to the officers’ safety responding to the premises as well as to the business patrons and those that reside in the surrounding neighborhood,” the complaint from Police Chief Eric Larsen reads, “Now, therefore, complainant requests the suspension and/or revocation of the (licenses). “

Coins’ attorney Anthony Nudo said in a statement that the Coins’ family is “extremely saddened by the tragic events that occurred on New Years’ Day on 52nd Street.”

“Coins has always been a place to hold benefits, to support the community and to give to those in need in the surrounding area. No connection has been made between the situation and Coins Sports Bar. Those involved were not customers and were not in the bar at any time. We will always be committed to the safety and well-being of our staff and guests. We will continue to work with the city, our neighbors, and our community. Please pray for peace in Kenosha,” the statement reads.

Late notification?

Reached by phone Tuesday, Nudo said “this is the first notification we got of any substantial issues at Coins.”

He said it’s “unheard of” for a revocation hearing to be started for an establishment without it receiving 100 demerit points.

Nudo also said the New Year’s Day shooting did not include patrons of Coins and was “literally an issue that started somewhere else.”

The bar is co-owned by Matthew Carlson and Jerry Cousin. Nudo said the owners are “very community oriented” and often host benefits and fundraisers for nonprofits.

“They are extremely cooperative with the police and always have been,” he said. “It’s a good community tavern.”

