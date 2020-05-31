Collaboration key for science teachers delivering online lessons

Amid the coronavirus crisis, a group of Kenosha Unified high school teachers has discovered a novel approach to teaching science classes to hundreds of students through virtual learning.
Sue Akina, a science instructor at Bradford High School, along with Stacey Duchrow and Valerie Taylor, both science teachers at Tremper High School, have been bringing biology classes to the breakfast tables of freshman in the district since March 30, a week after the district was forced to close school buildings due to state orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the high school level, the district recommended teachers deliver instruction for an hour per course each day per week to their students. While work is not graded, student participation serves to reinforce knowledge and skills learned over the course of the academic year.
The Kenosha News caught up with the teachers via a Google Meet video conference, which is among the online tools they use to deliver instructions, mini lessons and tutorials to their students. They explained that, when it comes to teaching in the “brave new world” of online education, there isn’t just one formula, and success comes with collaboration, creativity and continual learning.
Q: What has teaching in a virtual environment been like for you?
Akina: Having the ability to direct our classes in person with our students is different, but in terms of how we’re teaching and what we’re teaching, that really has not changed. The three of us, along with a couple other biology teachers in the district, have really created a model of collaboration between us. Even though we’re kind of moving through these uncharted waters here, we’re definitely enjoying it through these meetings and collaborate and work together and work off of each other’s strengths.
Taylor: I think, as a staff person, I have my own methods that I’m comfortable with in my classroom. But, I’ve learned so much in these last few weeks not only from my colleagues that I’m cooperatively teaching with, but also our school has been putting together some outstanding professional development through Google Meet to teach additional technology skills.
Duchrow: When you start moving toward digital learning collaboration becomes important, not only for students, but also for our teaching, because you’re not in an environment where it’s one person in front of the classroom anymore. Now you have the actual technological resources, technological ideas. We look at it from more of, “What are the skills we need our kids to get, and what are the activities, and the content that they need?” And that’s allowed us to pick and choose and do a little bit creative thinking as the team to find ways where we have expertise in to fill those gaps for our students.
Q: What does that look like when it’s all put together?
Duchrow: So, Sue might do a little explaining of that lesson through a “Screencastify,” where we do a video lesson. And then I might have a really great activity … that’s going to allow our students to show us what Sue just taught in that lesson. And then Val is going add the vocabulary the kids need to know. So, we kind of get to pick from this rich digital toolbox that the district has provided.
Akina: With Screencastify, I can be projecting on my computer screen in the Google Suite, and I can be doing direct instruction with my students. I can be giving them a lesson and going over what it is they need to know or important information that will help them get started on the activity. So, we have done those each week with our lesson. And, in addition, when we start to hear from our students throughout the week, what they’re struggling with, we’ve created Screencastifies that are little tutorials that go over some of those questions and answer the things they might be having some difficulty with. I think if we have to repost that midweek, we see an increase in the number of students completing their assignments.
Q: How have students handled the challenges of virtual learning?
Taylor: Our first online unit was genetics … they did a smiley face (trait sheet to learn about traits) and then they created a monster (with traits of their choice), so basically we were looking at genetic traits, how they were expressed, what do we see with the phenotype. Students either used Google Draw or Microsoft Draw or they actually took pictures and uploaded the jpegs from their phones. It was interesting seeing their creativity, but also what technology they used to submit the assignment online. I had a few kids that the assignments went back and forth almost like a draft … normally they would be on paper and they would turn it in and they would go through and get it checked off. But I do think it was valuable to get feedback to students.
Duchrow: From that student perspective we’ve seen our students really rise to the occasion and increase some of their responsibility for learning. I had a student who emailed me today that they had some questions and before they might not have asked. They were the type of student that might not have asked those questions in the classroom in front of the whole class. She was enjoying the ability to be able to pop on any time of the day to ask when it arose as she was working independently through our assignments.
We’re really starting to see more of them rising to the occasion when it comes to the technology needs that they’re going to use not only here in high school and during this time, but we see them using it in the future as we go back to the classroom and as they go to college.
Akina: It’s kind of nice right now that, even though we’re not in the classroom, we can see that our students continue to grow in those skills, and it’s pretty amazing to see that a lot of them are now showing us that they can do it without our help, that they have mastered those skills. That’s been a really uplifting thing through all of this.
