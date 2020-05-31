Collaboration key for science teachers delivering online lessons

Akina: With Screencastify, I can be projecting on my computer screen in the Google Suite, and I can be doing direct instruction with my students. I can be giving them a lesson and going over what it is they need to know or important information that will help them get started on the activity. So, we have done those each week with our lesson. And, in addition, when we start to hear from our students throughout the week, what they’re struggling with, we’ve created Screencastifies that are little tutorials that go over some of those questions and answer the things they might be having some difficulty with. I think if we have to repost that midweek, we see an increase in the number of students completing their assignments.

Q: How have students handled the challenges of virtual learning?