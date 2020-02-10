Collectors come out for Kenocon

William Dahlgren, of Uncle Bing Creations LLC, left, shows off his toy displays to Cecil Lands during Kenocon at the Moose Lodge on Sunday.
Mike Thompson, event organizer, right, calls out a raffle number during Kenocon at the Moose Lodge on Sunday.
Mitchell Hoepner, left, and his dad Paul, pose for a photograph after winning a raffle for a toy during Kenocon at the Moose Lodge on Sunday.
Numerous toy cars are shown at Kenocon at the Moose Lodge on Sunday.
Lego figurines on display at Kenocon at the Moose Lodge on Sunday.
Despite snowy conditions, about 500 people came out Sunday for the Kenocon toys and collectibles show at the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.
Besides toys, comics and collectibles, the event featured slot car racing, raffles and more.
Kenocon takes place four times each year. The other dates this year are May 3, Oct. 4 and Dec. 13.
For more information, search "Kenocon" on Facebook.
