Collectors come out for Kenocon

Despite snowy conditions, about 500 people came out Sunday for the Kenocon toys and collectibles show at the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.

Besides toys, comics and collectibles, the event featured slot car racing, raffles and more.

Kenocon takes place four times each year. The other dates this year are May 3, Oct. 4 and Dec. 13.

For more information, search "Kenocon" on Facebook.

