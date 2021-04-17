College baseball roundup: Carthage swept, shut out in CCIW doubleheader; Parkside stays winless

Carthage's lineup, meanwhile, managed just six hits off two North Central pitchers in the first game and seven off two pitchers in the second, though Bradford graduate Cody Tostrud and Colton Klein both had a hit in each game Saturday to extend their hitting streaks to 14 and 13 games, respectively.

The duo of Tremper graduates Dante Guarascio and Jacob DeLabio kept the second game scoreless through nine innings, as Guarascio continued his strong season with seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

DeLabio then put up scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth, setting down six batters in order and striking out two in the process.

Carthage put runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Matt Pratscher grounded out to end the inning, then the wheels came off for the Carthage pitching staff in the top of the 10th.

The Cardinals' first three batters reached on a hit-by-pitch, a walk and an error to load the bases with no outs. DeLabio dodged one bullet with a strikeout, but he followed that by walking in a run, giving up an RBI single and walking in another.

