College baseball roundup: Carthage swept, shut out in CCIW doubleheader; Parkside stays winless

The Carthage baseball team entered the weekend with one of the top offenses in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.
At least on Saturday, it was nowhere to be found.
In a CCIW doubleheader against North Central — ranked No. 14 in the latest D3baseball.com poll — at Augie Schmidt Field, the Firebirds suffered two shutouts, falling 5-0 in the opener before a a strange 7-0 loss in 10 innings in the second game.
Carthage entered Saturday first in the CCIW in batting average, second in home runs, third in total bases, second in slugging percentage and in the top five in on-base percentage. But none of that translated against the Cardinals, who limited the Firebirds to 13 hits total in the doubleheader, just one for extra bases.
Carthage dropped to 11-11 overall and 6-9 in the CCIW with another game left against North Central on Sunday in Naperville, Ill. That game ended too late to be included in Monday's edition of the News.
In Saturday's opener, Tremper graduate Keith Kutzler gave the Firebirds a solid start on the mound, allowing three runs (all earned) on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings. But he took the loss to fall to 3-2, as North Central plated a pair of runs off relievers Chance Roach and Ben Rietz in the top of the eighth to take a 5-0 lead.
Carthage's lineup, meanwhile, managed just six hits off two North Central pitchers in the first game and seven off two pitchers in the second, though Bradford graduate Cody Tostrud and Colton Klein both had a hit in each game Saturday to extend their hitting streaks to 14 and 13 games, respectively.
The duo of Tremper graduates Dante Guarascio and Jacob DeLabio kept the second game scoreless through nine innings, as Guarascio continued his strong season with seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
DeLabio then put up scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth, setting down six batters in order and striking out two in the process.
Carthage put runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Matt Pratscher grounded out to end the inning, then the wheels came off for the Carthage pitching staff in the top of the 10th.
The Cardinals' first three batters reached on a hit-by-pitch, a walk and an error to load the bases with no outs. DeLabio dodged one bullet with a strikeout, but he followed that by walking in a run, giving up an RBI single and walking in another.
Danny Yates relieved DeLabio, but North Central plated four more runs with a fielder's choice, a walk and a bases-clearing double to complete the seven-run outburst and hand Carthage its third straight loss, matching a season high, going into Sunday's game.
North Central, meanwhile, improved to 18-5 overall and 12-3 in the CCIW and held a half-game lead on Millikin atop the conference standings, pending the Big Blue's game against Carroll late Saturday, after Saturday's sweep of Carthage.
Wayne State 7, UW-Parkside 0;
Wayne State 13, UW-Parkside 4
The Rangers' quest for their first win of the season remained unfulfilled, at least through Saturday, after they dropped the first three games of a four-game Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference series on Friday and Saturday in Detroit.
Parkside fell to 0-14 overall and 0-7 in the GLIAC. The teams were scheduled for another GLIAC game on Sunday in Detroit, but that game ended too late to be included in Monday's edition of the News.
Parkside actually outhit Wayne State, 8-7, in Friday's game, but the Rangers committed three errors and couldn't plate a run. Dominic Esposito and Nicholas Eisenmenger each had two hits for Parkside, while Tremper graduate Garrett LeBreche added one.
Parkside had just four hits in Saturday's opener before managing eight and finally scoring in the second game. LaBreche finished 3-for-4 with an RBI, Carlos Arteaga was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI and Casey Oliver homered, finishing 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
But Wayne State jumped on Parkside starter Nicholas Schouten early to negate the Rangers' offense, touching him up for eight runs on eight hits and five walks in 4.2 innings.
After Sunday's game, Parkside travels to Romeoville, Ill., for a non-conference game against Lewis on Wednesday.