College news for Feb2

Nathalie Cairo, a sophomore from Kenosha majoring in mathematics and graphic design, was named to the Lakeland University dean’s list for academic achievement for the 2019 fall semester. Undergraduate students must carry a full-time schedule of at least 12 credit hours and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average

McKenna Ruchti, of Kenosha, a senior at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s List. To be named students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours.

Ashley Sobocinski of Pleasant Prairie has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the Univesity of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.

Noah Zand of Pleasant Prairie has been named to the Knox College dean’s list for the 2019 fall term in Galesburg, Ill. A graduate of Tremper High School, he is majoring in elementary education.