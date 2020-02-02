College news for Feb2

Nathalie Cairo, a sophomore from Kenosha majoring in mathematics and graphic design, was named to the Lakeland University dean’s list for academic achievement for the 2019 fall semester. Undergraduate students must carry a full-time schedule of at least 12 credit hours and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average
McKenna Ruchti, of Kenosha, a senior at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s List. To be named students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours.
Ashley Sobocinski of Pleasant Prairie has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the Univesity of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.
Noah Zand of Pleasant Prairie has been named to the Knox College dean’s list for the 2019 fall term in Galesburg, Ill. A graduate of Tremper High School, he is majoring in elementary education.
The following Kenosha area students have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire: Kelsey Kurylo of Bristol in Arts and Sciences; Madeline Nousaine of Kenosha in Arts and Sciences; Allyson Schultze of Kenosha in Arts and Sciences; Kayla Thomas of Kenosha in Nursing and Health Sciences; Deimante Cimiaskaite of Pleasant Prairie in Business; Chloe Falcon of Pleasant Prairie in Education & Human Sciences; Hannah Fox of Pleasant Prairie in Education & Human Sciences; Megan Jones of Pleasant Prairie in Nursing and Health Sciences; Caleb Neill of Pleasant Prairie in Education & Human Sciences; and Julie Katzer of Trevor in Business.
Three area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. Named were Shahbeg Singh of Kenosha, a freshman, who graduated from Indian Trail Academy; Hannah Messersmith of Kenosha, a junior, who graduated from Shoreland Lutheran High School; and Kayla Pagel of Kenosha, a freshman, who graduated from Shoreland Lutheran High School.
Several area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. Named were Hannah Marie Fugate of Bristol, a sophomore majoring in animal ecology; Victoria Luann Schultz of Bristol, a junior majoring in animal science; Trinity Lynn Gilbert of Pleasant Prairie, a freshman majoring in pre-business; Emma Krostal of Trevor, a senior in marketing; and Olivia Paige Klean of Twin Lakes, a junior majoring in apparel, merchandising and design.
Jesse Hill of Kenosha received a bachelor of science degree in biology in December from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Alyshia Schoell of Kenosha earned dean’s list honors for the 2019 fall semester from Northern Michigan University with a graduate point average of 3.50 to 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
The following area students received academic dean’s list honors for the fall 2019 semester at Winona (Minn.) State University, including: Kathryn Bailey of Kenosha; Kyle Hendrix of Pleasant Prairie; Kayla Kerkman of Burlington; Caitlyn Matson of Burlington; Mikella Plitzuweit of Burlington; Olivia Prondzinski of Kenosha; Julia Richards of Kenosha; Emily Roach of Kenosha; Ashley Rossmiller of Burlington; Jake Schumacher of Kenosha; and Kristel Stepke of Kenosha.
Several area students graduated in December during the winter commencement at Marquette University in Milwaukee, including: Delaney Coomans of Bristol, with a bachelor of arts degree in public relations; Scott Hyman of Kenosha, Juris Doctorate law degree; John Ponio of Kenosha, with a master’s degree in business administration; Jorden Radloff of Kenosha, with a bachelor of arts in criminology and law studies; Tara Larson of Pleasant Prairie, with a master’s degree in business administration; Kyle Beyers of Twin Lakes, with a bachelor of science in electrical engineering; and and Christopher Yttri of Twin Lakes, with a master’s degree in executive business administration.
Three area students graduated in December from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie. Receiving degrees were: Garrett Pongratz of Kenosha, with a master of science degree in education; Katrina Smith of Kenosha, with a bachelor of science degree in graphic communications; and Isaiah Soto, with a bachelor of science degree in management.